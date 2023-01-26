Read full article on original website
What’s up with Iowa? QC group wants video answers
Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans – especially younger Iowans, according to One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA). This nonprofit, together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process.
Rita Hart elected as new Iowa Democratic Party Chair
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a rough 2022 midterm election season, the Iowa Democratic Party is looking into the future as the party elected a new chair early on Saturday. During a state central committee meeting Iowa Democrats elected Rita Hart as the new chair. Hart was a state...
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
How 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill led to excessive taxes for some
DES MOINES, Iowa — Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they want to make some changes to the property tax code in the state this session. On Monday, Iowa Senate lawmakers held a subcommittee to advance a bill that would actually correct previous property tax code changes. “It’s...
Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state
The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
January 6th rioter accused of secretly recording Iowa woman in tanning salon
ST. ANSGAR, IOWA — An Iowa man who was previously convicted – along with his son – for his role in the January 6th riot in the US Capitol is now accused of using a cell phone to illegally record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon.
Black Hawk aims high with new cannabis career training
Jobs and sales in the Illinois cannabis industry are growing like weeds. Black Hawk College has a new partnership to offer career training in the burgeoning field. The cannabis (legalized recreational marijuana) industry is creating thousands of career opportunities, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists, according to BHC. As the cannabis industry expands, the demand for skilled and credible professionals expands with it.
Cold on the 31st but January ends as one of warmest ever in Quad Cities
Even though it was quite cold today, this month is still one of the ten warmest months of January ever in the Quad Cities. Over the last 150 years, this is the 10th warmest for the Quad Cities. For the first time since 2007 we didn’t have any days with...
