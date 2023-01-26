Read full article on original website
Iowa Lawmakers’ Property Tax Calculation Error Could Force City Governments To Redo Budgets
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than initially intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers but would reduce cities’ and counties’ projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state
The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
What’s up with Iowa? QC group wants video answers
Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans – especially younger Iowans, according to One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA). This nonprofit, together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
How 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill led to excessive taxes for some
DES MOINES, Iowa — Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they want to make some changes to the property tax code in the state this session. On Monday, Iowa Senate lawmakers held a subcommittee to advance a bill that would actually correct previous property tax code changes. “It’s...
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
Some Nebraska workers would be making less than minimum wage if new bill passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans weighed in on Monday on a proposal that would allow businesses to pay younger and inexperienced workers less than minimum wage. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced Legislative Bill 15. His measure would amend the voter-approved initiative that passed last year, receiving nearly 59%...
South Dakota state senator speaks after being stripped from senate duties
Senator Frye-Mueller held a press conference Saturday afternoon in her hometown of Rapid City to respond to these actions for the first time.
Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close
(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
Rita Hart elected as new Iowa Democratic Party Chair
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a rough 2022 midterm election season, the Iowa Democratic Party is looking into the future as the party elected a new chair early on Saturday. During a state central committee meeting Iowa Democrats elected Rita Hart as the new chair. Hart was a state...
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
January 6th rioter accused of secretly recording Iowa woman in tanning salon
ST. ANSGAR, IOWA — An Iowa man who was previously convicted – along with his son – for his role in the January 6th riot in the US Capitol is now accused of using a cell phone to illegally record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House's Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday.
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
