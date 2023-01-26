ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 4

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers’ Property Tax Calculation Error Could Force City Governments To Redo Budgets

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than initially intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers but would reduce cities’ and counties’ projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state

The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What’s up with Iowa? QC group wants video answers

Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans – especially younger Iowans, according to One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA). This nonprofit, together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process.
IOWA STATE
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

How 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill led to excessive taxes for some

DES MOINES, Iowa — Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they want to make some changes to the property tax code in the state this session. On Monday, Iowa Senate lawmakers held a subcommittee to advance a bill that would actually correct previous property tax code changes. “It’s...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass

GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close

(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rita Hart elected as new Iowa Democratic Party Chair

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a rough 2022 midterm election season, the Iowa Democratic Party is looking into the future as the party elected a new chair early on Saturday. During a state central committee meeting Iowa Democrats elected Rita Hart as the new chair. Hart was a state...
IOWA STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
98.1 KHAK

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions

Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy