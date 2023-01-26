Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-MISDEMEANOR
A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. the 57-year old was contacted as he was parking his vehicle at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. During his arrest, an officer allegedly located methamphetamine on his person. He was cited for unlawful possession of meth and for driving uninsured.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Friday. An RPD report said at about 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Cobb Street, after a caller said there was a verbal disturbance. The 32-year old jumped the fence of a residence where he was not authorized to be at.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:00 p.m. a victim went to a residence in the 1100 block of West Brown Avenue to retrieve a vehicle from the suspect. The 31-year old allegedly became irate and jumped on...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
kezi.com
Drugs, identity theft material found in stolen car, Coos County deputies say
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Two people were sent to jail on Saturday after a stolen vehicle investigation led to deputies discovering numerous illegal drugs and identity theft documents in the stolen car, according to the Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office. The CCSO said that on January 28 at about 10:45...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII and criminal mischief incident Saturday night. An SPD report said just before 8:30 p.m. while investigating a disturbance, the 19-year old was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated, and backed his pickup into a fence, causing damage, in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue.
kxgn.com
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL
Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
kpic
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
Comments / 0