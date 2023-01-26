ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

How 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill led to excessive taxes for some

DES MOINES, Iowa — Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they want to make some changes to the property tax code in the state this session. On Monday, Iowa Senate lawmakers held a subcommittee to advance a bill that would actually correct previous property tax code changes. “It’s...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What’s up with Iowa? QC group wants video answers

Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans – especially younger Iowans, according to One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA). This nonprofit, together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass

GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state

The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Black Hawk aims high with new cannabis career training

Jobs and sales in the Illinois cannabis industry are growing like weeds. Black Hawk College has a new partnership to offer career training in the burgeoning field. The cannabis (legalized recreational marijuana) industry is creating thousands of career opportunities, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists, according to BHC. As the cannabis industry expands, the demand for skilled and credible professionals expands with it.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Cold on the 31st but January ends as one of warmest ever in Quad Cities

Even though it was quite cold today, this month is still one of the ten warmest months of January ever in the Quad Cities. Over the last 150 years, this is the 10th warmest for the Quad Cities. For the first time since 2007 we didn’t have any days with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy