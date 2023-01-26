Cody Rhodes returned to the ring in a big way by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, and he admitted to "BT Sport" that "this is definitely number one for me" in terms of everything he has achieved throughout his career. "The American Nightmare" has done a lot in the wrestling world, both in and out of the WWE bubble. From his success on the indies to the work he put in for ROH, NJPW, and AEW, Rhodes has been involved in big moments, but winning the Rumble is something that he has always wanted to accomplish, being the first in his family to do so.

18 HOURS AGO