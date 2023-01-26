Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man charged with murder in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have captured and charged a man allegedly involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon has been charged with the murder of Corey Price, who was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven home. Three juveniles...
WLBT
Vicksburg mayor instates curfew for minors following shooting death of 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Vicksburg has implemented a curfew after a teenager was killed and three others were injured in the city late Monday night. The boy, who was 13 years old, was shot in the chest, police say. A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and a third person was shot in the shoulder.
WLBT
Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven. Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson. Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven...
WLBT
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
WAPT
Family seeks answers 3 months after woman killed in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.
WAPT
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
WLBT
JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
WLBT
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single car crash on Highway 473. It happened near Rosemary Road in Hinds County just before 11 a.m. Monday. MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided with...
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
Man killed after crashing into tree in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday, January 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road […]
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake
1:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a trailer on Hwy 35. 7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Mill Road. 11:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road. 2:35 p.m....
WLBT
Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant home near the Ross Barnett Reservoir went up in flames early Monday. It happened around 4 a.m. on Fannin Landing Circle in Rankin County. WLBT was told that no one was inside when the fire broke out. First responders remained on the scene for...
kicks96news.com
Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft
On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart. After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko. The juvenile was arrested by...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black FedEx driver files lawsuit after White men chased him, fired shots
A Black FedEx driver is taking legal action nearly a year after two white men shot at him in a Mississippi neighborhood, according to The Mississippi Free Press. D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, filed a $5 million federal civil lawsuit on Friday (January 20) after he accused Brandon and Gregory Case of chasing him while he was delivering packages in Brookhaven. The father-son duo is named as defendants in the massive lawsuit alongside FedEx and Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
WAPT
Large sinkhole poses safety issue for a south Jackson neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. — A sinkhole that is being called large enough for someone to fall into is causing unrest for south Jackson residents. “Somebody need to come do something about this. It’s dangerous, that’s very deep,” said Meadow Lane resident Krystal Nichols. The sinkhole has sat...
WAPT
Burned out home proving to be eyesore for residents, young students
Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants a neighborhood eyesore dealt with. A home on Hume Street off Bailey Avenue partially burned down, and neighbors said there has been an unpleasant view for months. People have been dumping tires, trash and other things at the site. The home is a short...
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
Comments / 3