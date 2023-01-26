Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO