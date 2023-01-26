Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
MSNBC
Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know
At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
MSNBC
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Trump lawyer John Eastman deserves to be disbarred
Every year around this time, a few of my law students ask me to serve as a “moral character” reference for them. Those of you who are not lawyers may not know that such references are a cornerstone of our profession, reflecting lawyers’ position of public trust in our society. That trust has been repeatedly broken by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers — most recently by John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, and one of the architects of the plan to send slates of fake electors to vote in the Electoral College.
MSNBC
Biden isn’t doing enough to stop another Trump ‘killing spree’
A recent Rolling Stone report highlights the Trump administration’s infamous "killing spree" — a push to execute as many people as it could before Joe Biden, who ran on a promise to end the death penalty, took over. Under Trump Attorney General Bill Barr’s leadership, the Justice Department...
MSNBC
Ex-GOP congressman: Party is just ‘waiting around for Trump to die’
“That is quite morbid. But it's also yet another example of the problem—Republicans continue to hope for someone or something else to deliver the solution. And the solution never comes,” says Chris Hayes on McKay Coppins’ reporting that some Republicans are waiting for Trump to pass away. Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned
The Justice Department has charged three men with attempting to assassinate prominent Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad on U.S. soil. Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the case and what international communities should be doing to help the Iranian people. “I want the Biden administration to lay out their policy toward the Islamic Republic, because look, at the same time they sanctioned the killers, the Islamic Republic, some of the clerics, revolutionary guards, but the next day they go and negotiate with the same murderers” says Masih.Jan. 30, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles
Rachel Maddow reviews the "weird saga" of the investigation of Donald Trump's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and the efforts by Bill Barr's DOJ to make the whole case disappear. With Barr out of the way and Trump no longer in office, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is presenting evidence to a grand jury.Jan. 31, 2023.
MSNBC
RNC throws Ye under the bus with resolution ‘condemning’ antisemitism
The next time Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, releases a clothing line to troll liberals, the pieces might as well have tread marks on them. Republicans are officially throwing the artist under the bus after years of celebrating his bigoted remarks and using him to try to convince young people — particularly, young Black people — to become conservatives.
MSNBC
In RNC election, GOP sticks with what it knows
Despite a series of election cycles that involved losing the House, the Senate, the White House, and then posting the smallest opposition party gain in recent history during the midterms, members of the Republican National Committee opted Friday to stick with what they know. The GOP as it stands is...
