Indiana State

The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence

To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
THE VILLAGES, FL
MSNBC

Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know

At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation

Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump lawyer John Eastman deserves to be disbarred

Every year around this time, a few of my law students ask me to serve as a “moral character” reference for them. Those of you who are not lawyers may not know that such references are a cornerstone of our profession, reflecting lawyers’ position of public trust in our society. That trust has been repeatedly broken by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers — most recently by John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, and one of the architects of the plan to send slates of fake electors to vote in the Electoral College.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Biden isn’t doing enough to stop another Trump ‘killing spree’

A recent Rolling Stone report highlights the Trump administration’s infamous "killing spree" — a push to execute as many people as it could before Joe Biden, who ran on a promise to end the death penalty, took over. Under Trump Attorney General Bill Barr’s leadership, the Justice Department...
MSNBC

Ex-GOP congressman: Party is just ‘waiting around for Trump to die’

“That is quite morbid. But it's also yet another example of the problem—Republicans continue to hope for someone or something else to deliver the solution. And the solution never comes,” says Chris Hayes on McKay Coppins’ reporting that some Republicans are waiting for Trump to pass away. Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC

Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

The Justice Department has charged three men with attempting to assassinate prominent Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad on U.S. soil. Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the case and what international communities should be doing to help the Iranian people. “I want the Biden administration to lay out their policy toward the Islamic Republic, because look, at the same time they sanctioned the killers, the Islamic Republic, some of the clerics, revolutionary guards, but the next day they go and negotiate with the same murderers” says Masih.Jan. 30, 2023.
MSNBC

RNC throws Ye under the bus with resolution ‘condemning’ antisemitism

The next time Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, releases a clothing line to troll liberals, the pieces might as well have tread marks on them. Republicans are officially throwing the artist under the bus after years of celebrating his bigoted remarks and using him to try to convince young people — particularly, young Black people — to become conservatives.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

In RNC election, GOP sticks with what it knows

Despite a series of election cycles that involved losing the House, the Senate, the White House, and then posting the smallest opposition party gain in recent history during the midterms, members of the Republican National Committee opted Friday to stick with what they know. The GOP as it stands is...
ALABAMA STATE

