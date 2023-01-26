ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
KGET

Family says son who died from fentanyl overdose bought drugs through Snapchat

(KTLA) — The FBI is investigating the popular social media app Snapchat and its potential role in fentanyl overdose deaths. Investigators say teenagers use the app to purchase what they believe are prescription drugs, without knowing the actual drugs they’re receiving. Authorities are working to prevent the troubling rise in deaths as teens continue connecting […]
CBS Miami

Recognize him? FBI releases photos of Ft. Lauderdale bank robbery suspect

MIAMI - The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo branch in Fort Lauderdale.Authorities say the man entered the bank, located at 5991 Ravenswood Road on Friday, January 13th, around 4:15 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.An undisclosed amount of money was handed over and he left. Nobody was hurt.The FBI did not provide any other information.If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC News

Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme

Three South Florida schools have been accused of selling fake nursing diplomas and transcripts amid a nationwide surge for the need for nurses. NBC’s Steven Romo has more on the alarming $100 million dollar scheme federal prosecutors say helped thousands of people take shortcuts to nursing jobs.Jan. 27, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.

