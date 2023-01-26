ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPBF News 25

Florida lawmakers propose bill to carry concealed weapons without permit

Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WPBF News 25

Heat persists for South Florida

South Florida will see daytime highs today in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slight and out of the southeast. There are no significant rain chances. This trend of heat and dry days will persist through Thursday. Friday will be the hottest day of the week.
WPBF News 25

South Florida continues to heat up before the cool comes in

Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the 60s across South Florida. We’ll end up in the mid to low 60s along the Treasure Coast and inland, and upper 60s along the Palm Beach County coast. Skies will be mostly clear with only a slim chance for a coastal shower. Patchy fog is possible overnight.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Partly cloudy and warm for South Florida

South Florida will see daytime highs in the lower 80s today with partly cloudy skies. High pressure is in control and winds will be flowing around that high out of the southeast. There's a slight chance of a shower off this ocean wind flow, but no heavy or long-lasting rain...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy