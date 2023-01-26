Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
WPBF News 25
Florida lawmakers propose bill to carry concealed weapons without permit
Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create...
Governor Ron DeSantis unveils higher education reform
Governor Ron DeSantis announced reforms for Florida's Higher Education in a press conference in Bradenton on Tuesday.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie police arrest New Hampshire man for stealing vehicle with man in wheelchair inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police arrested a man on Tuesday from New Hampshire for stealing a van with a nonverbal man in a wheelchair inside the day before. John Peloquin, 46, was experiencing homelessness and stole the vehicle in an attempt to get back to New Hampshire, according to police.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside Minnesota Governor’s Mansion
Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital...
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits DeSantis, warns of Florida's 'racist and homophobic laws' amid AP controversy
J.B. Pritzker is criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his administration blocked the College Board's African American Studies AP from being taught in the state.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class
Gov’s spokesman calls the Advanced Placement history elective ‘a vehicle for a political agenda’
WPBF News 25
Heat persists for South Florida
South Florida will see daytime highs today in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slight and out of the southeast. There are no significant rain chances. This trend of heat and dry days will persist through Thursday. Friday will be the hottest day of the week.
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
WPBF News 25
South Florida continues to heat up before the cool comes in
Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the 60s across South Florida. We’ll end up in the mid to low 60s along the Treasure Coast and inland, and upper 60s along the Palm Beach County coast. Skies will be mostly clear with only a slim chance for a coastal shower. Patchy fog is possible overnight.
WPBF News 25
Partly cloudy and warm for South Florida
South Florida will see daytime highs in the lower 80s today with partly cloudy skies. High pressure is in control and winds will be flowing around that high out of the southeast. There's a slight chance of a shower off this ocean wind flow, but no heavy or long-lasting rain...
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
