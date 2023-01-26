ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Rohnert Park must build 1,500-plus homes by 2031. That's not the city's biggest housing challenge

By PAULINA PINEDA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 5 days ago

City officials said they expect to surpass a state-mandated goal, but will need to do more to ensure a sufficient supply of homes for renters and lower-income households.|

What must a city that prides itself on being development friendly and affordable do to ensure it remains a local leader in housing production?

That’s the challenge facing Rohnert Park, which this week advanced a new housing blueprint that would prioritize new housing in the city’s growing northeast and southeast corners while committing to find ways to encourage construction of more affordable homes.

The city must add 1,580 new units between 2023 and 2031 under state-mandated housing goals.

That’s a 76% increase over the last eight-year housing cycle that called for the construction of 899 units.

While it’s a significant jump — even for a city that has led in new housing production over the past decade — Rohnert Park officials said they still expect to exceed the goal with projects now on the rise and those in the pipeline, plus land zoned in the city for future projects.

The city estimates 3,189 units will be built over the next eight years. There are more than 16,300 homes in the city of about 44,000 people.

“Rohnert Park is leading the way in fulfilling state housing mandates,” Vice Mayor Susan Hollingsworth Adams said. “We are singularly focused on bringing housing of all types to the city and continuing our track record of meeting residents’ needs and future growth.”

Still, while Sonoma County’s third largest city has long embraced housing growth and been considered more affordable, new policies and programs will be needed to meet lower income housing needs, officials said.

Housing Manager Jenna Garcia said the new plan, known as a housing element, will underwrite that work.

Local jurisdictions across the state are assigned a certain number of housing units to be built within the eight-year housing cycle. Sonoma County and its nine cities must approve over 14,500 new homes, a 72% jump over current housing goals, to alleviate chronic housing shortages.

Cities and counties are required by state law to submit a housing plan showing how they will meet those goals and the plans have become a focal point for state leaders as they seek to hold local jurisdictions more accountable for housing production.

Jurisdictions have until Jan. 31 to adopt the plans or face losing state funding or even open the door to developers to bypass city zoning and other regulations to build housing.

Housing advocates said while Rohnert Park’s plan is a good start, meeting housing goals is the bare minimum cities can do. The city must do more to preserve the existing housing stock and protect residents, particularly renters, advocates said.

Where is housing planned?

Of the 1,580 allotted units, 199 must be reserved for extremely low income, 200 must be very low income, 230 must be low income, 265 must be moderate and 686 must be above moderate income.

The city saw construction of 1,794 units over the last cycle, twice the units required, and met objectives for low income and above moderate income units. But the city fell short on goals to develop enough very low and moderate income housing.

The bulk of new housing under the new plan is concentrated in the University District subdivision north of Sonoma State University and in the SoMo Village development in the city’s southeast, both already underway.

The city’s future downtown site on State Farm Drive has also been targeted as key to meeting housing goals with as many as 460 planned units, including at least 15% affordable units.

Several scattered sites west of Highway 101 along Dowdell Avenue will also be transformed into housing.

Beyond projects already under construction or planned, the city identified additional sites that are zoned for housing, including the underutilized commercial center on Southwest Boulevard and Adrian Drive and the Roberts Lake park-and-ride, site of the city-sanctioned homeless camp.

Together, those sites are expected to generate 2,771 units, more than 1.5 times the total city allotment for the cycle.

However, most of those units are expected to be above moderate income, and the city is likely to fall short on producing enough very low, low and moderate income units.

New programs to meet demand

To meet those goals, the city will look to rezone three smaller parcels on Snyder Lane and to implement a host of programs and policy changes to encourage the creation of more affordable housing.

An assessment of Rohnert Park’s population and housing stock found median home prices in the city were far lower than countywide prices.

The city’s median sale price was $613,000 in May 2022 compared to $820,000 for Sonoma County, according to the housing element.

However, renters in the city face high costs.

The median rent in June 2022 was $1,773 for a one-bedroom apartment, the document showed.

The analysis also found that about two-thirds of renters were cost-burdened, meaning 30% or more of their monthly income goes to housing costs, and the problem was exacerbated for the lowest earners.

Meanwhile, the analysis found residents tend to be less wealthy with the median income significantly lower than the median in Sonoma County, according to the plan.

The city will look at easing zoning laws on some nonresidential properties to allow property owners to build certain types of affordable housing for workers.

Housing officials are also eyeing implementing an incentive program to allow developers to build greater density in exchange for affordable units.

Other programs include transforming underutilized city-owned properties into affordable housing and working with nonprofits on a bond financing program that would allow the city to acquire and convert existing apartments into deed-restricted complexes for very low earners and develop new deed-restricted housing.

Hollingsworth Adams said she is particularly interested in that latter program, which would help keep people in their homes and maintain the existing affordable housing.

'Making it a place where people can live’

Calum Weeks, policy director with the local advocacy group Generation Housing, said the city’s plan was “admirable” and the organization looks forward to working with the city on the various programs outlined.

The region must not just meet but exceed its housing allotment to provide for current and future workforce needs, he said.

The organization has said Sonoma County needs 58,000 additional homes by 2030, nearly a 300% increase over what the state is requiring.

But meeting housing needs goes beyond just building more housing, said Margaret DeMatteo, a housing policy attorney with Legal Aid of Sonoma County which is part of a coalition of housing advocates and policy experts reviewing housing elements across the North Bay.

The group is calling on Rohnert Park and other cities to address tenant rights in the housing blueprint by committing to include tenant protections, rent stabilization and a just-cause eviction ordinance. That will help curb displacement, particularly for renters, address the high costs renters face and ensure fair housing.

“The plans aren’t just about producing more housing, it’s also about making it a place where people can live in,” she said.

The state Department of Housing and Community Development has 60 days to review and accept the adopted housing plan. City administrators will continue to study proposed housing programs and bring them back for council approval at a later date.

Council member Gerard Giudice said the plan sends a message to developers that the city is committed to building housing of various income levels and to the state that it doesn’t need to hand down one-size-fits-all mandates to force the city to meet housing requirements.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

Comments / 6

Jean-marc Evrard
4d ago

Stack um and rack um, looks at the crime happening in this county from over crowding already, new housing builds on every street, the Fed and state and won't stop until we are just as rotten as LA. Can't wait till my ranch sells and I can leave this once great state after living here for 58 years, I can't take anymore!!

Reply(1)
3
Fast Eddie Blanco
4d ago

Where is traffic going to go? Is there enough water? Rohnert Park will be Oakland North!!!!

Reply
4
 

Santa Rosa, CA
