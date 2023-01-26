Hospice of Marion County is offering help and hope to families with loved ones dealing with dementia.

Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department loans historic badge to Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology
The historic badge belonging to the first known law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the City of Ocala is now on display at the Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology. The Ocala Police Department agreed to loan the badge of Ocala Town Marshal Burrell Dawkins...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Highpoint at Stonecrest
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dip in the pool, a rooftop bar, and countless opportunities to meet new friends. Let’s check out a Marion County community designed to be one of a kind on this weeks Ocala CEP.
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue mourning loss of firefighter/paramedic
Marion County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who sadly passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, MCFR announced that one of its firefighter/paramedics,. Allen Singleton, passed away on Saturday, January 28. Allen was a six-year veteran firefighter who joined the organization on September...
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
Bay News 9
Drivers seek help navigating busy Citrus County intersection
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - As more and more folks move to Florida, it’s making the roads more crowded. That’s even being felt in places like Citrus County. Al Barcena and his wife Elizabeth retired there in 2001. They’ve seen quite the change since. “Citrus County is growing...
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
villages-news.com
72-year-old stroke victim attacked in angry battle over housework
A 72-year-old stroke victim was attacked in an angry battle over housework. The woman, who suffered a stroke in December 2021 and has only minimal use of the left side of her body, was attacked Sunday afternoon by 51-year-old Minette Susan Allen, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
click orlando
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a sedan in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on NW 100th Avenue near County Road 329 in Reddick, FHP said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
February, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
If you're looking for something to do in February 2023 in Lake County, Florida, here are a few possibilities!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager back home after eviction of unwanted female companion
An 85-year-old Villager, arrested earlier this month, has returned home after the eviction of an unwanted female companion. Charles Edward Riggs was arrested Jan. 3 after an alleged altercation at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.” Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”
villages-news.com
Driver from Mexico enters plea in crash which injured women on Cherry Lake Road
A driver charged with fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter on Cherry Lake Road has entered a plea in the case. Salvador Acosta Hernandez, 46, of Leesburg, entered a plea of not guilty this past week in Lake County Court to a felony charge of hit and run. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
wuft.org
Levy County couple give abused animals another chance at life
Cindy Kingsley Frazier’s two-bedroom house sits on 5 acres of land at the end of a long dirt road in Chiefland, Florida. It’s guarded by a locked gate, security cameras and a dog that sees everything. Coco, a 100-pound blue pit bull, watches through the window at the...
WESH
'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
villages-news.com
We shouldn’t have to show IDs at the square
I live in Sumter County. Sumter County pays for the entertainment on the square. We should all be allowed to take part in what our county pays. The Villages has taken most of our county. Michele Wilson. Sumter County.
WESH
Police: Man parachuting injured after 'hard landing' in Volusia County
Fla. — The DeLand Police Department said a man was injured while parachuting Monday morning. Just before noon, police went to the 1600 block of Flightline Boulevard after receiving a call about a man with a parachute who made a "hard landing". The 24-year-old man was taken to...
