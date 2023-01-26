ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”

