Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
Michigan House votes to move 2024 presidential primary forward to February
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House approved of legislation Tuesday afternoon to move the state's primary forward to fall in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president. By a vote along party lines, 56-53, lawmakers inside the House approved...
Legislation to change 2024 Democratic presidential primary date heads to Michigan House
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is getting closer to moving up its 2024 Democratic presidential primary date. If it happens, it would put a more diverse Midwest state in the mix early on in the Democratic race, when the candidates are chosen. Previous coverage: Michigan Senate votes to move presidential...
Plastic company must clean up PFAS contamination as part of settlement, Nessel says
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that her office has made its first settlement of the 2020 PFAS Litigation Project, an effort to hold businesses responsible for PFAS contamination in the state. Per the settlement, Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. will be required to...
Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
Hundreds get a taste of local breweries at St. Joseph Beer Fest
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph celebrated regional and local breweries over the weekend. The 2023 Winter Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday with more than 20 brewers represented. General admission tickets went for $40. This included a tasting cup, 12 samples and entertainment. The Winter Beer Fest started...
