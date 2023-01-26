ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Drop in jobseekers leads to cancellation of St. Joseph County Job Fair

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Due to a decline in jobseekers and attendance, the St. Joseph County Job Fair at Glen Oaks Community College was cancelled for 2023. “Last year there were more employers at the job fair than there were jobseekers,” Val Juergens, executive director of communications and marketing at Glen Oaks Community College, said. “We marketed the event heavily, but the reality is that unemployment is low and with changes in technology over the years one can go directly to business websites to learn about and apply for jobs. Applicants can target companies that are a good fit for them and with an increased number of remote jobs, especially since Covid, location may be less of a factor.”
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Hundreds get a taste of local breweries at St. Joseph Beer Fest

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph celebrated regional and local breweries over the weekend. The 2023 Winter Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday with more than 20 brewers represented. General admission tickets went for $40. This included a tasting cup, 12 samples and entertainment. The Winter Beer Fest started...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

