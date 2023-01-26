Carmakers Renault and Nissan have agreed to restructure their longstanding partnership, with the French company whittling down its stake in the Japanese firm to 15%. Under the agreement, Renault will transfer 28.4% of its shares in the Yokohama-based company into a French trust. Voting rights for that stake will be "neutralized" for most decisions, Nissan said in a statement, although Renault will continue to reap the financial benefits from the shares unless they are sold.

1 DAY AGO