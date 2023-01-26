Read full article on original website
Paramount is integrating Showtime into its streaming service and giving the premium network a new name
Goodbye, Showtime. Hello, Paramount+ With Showtime. The premium television network is getting its first name change in the channel's 47-year history, Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish announced to staffers Monday. The change, a nod to the company's continued evolution as it adapts to the rapidly changing media landscape, will take effect later this year and be across both linear and streaming.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Renault will slash stake in Nissan as they overhaul their alliance
Carmakers Renault and Nissan have agreed to restructure their longstanding partnership, with the French company whittling down its stake in the Japanese firm to 15%. Under the agreement, Renault will transfer 28.4% of its shares in the Yokohama-based company into a French trust. Voting rights for that stake will be "neutralized" for most decisions, Nissan said in a statement, although Renault will continue to reap the financial benefits from the shares unless they are sold.
GM shares surge after record earnings and new stake in lithium company
General Motors reported a much stronger than expected fourth-quarter profit, lifting full-year results to record levels for the second straight year. The largest US automaker also said Tuesday it is buying a $650 million equity stake in Lithium Americas, which will give it access to the raw material needed to build batteries to power 1 million electric vehicles a year in the first phase of production.
Adani slams US short seller 'attack on India' as stock rout hits $70 billion
The Adani Group has accused a US investment firm of launching "a calculated attack" on India by publishing a report alleging widespread fraud at the ports-to-power conglomerate. Hindenburg Research released its report on billionaire Gautam Adani's business last week, accusing the group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme...
US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows
Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index — a closely watched metric gauging attitudes about the current and future strength of the economy — measured 107.1 in January, according to data released Tuesday by the business think tank. It was down from an upwardly revised 109 in December and below economists' expectations.
Union members are poised to reject Disney World contract offer
Jonathan Pulliam has been working at Disney World since 2018, dressing up as everything from beloved Disney cartoon characters to Star Wars villains. And while he loves his job, he says he can't afford it any longer. "Me loving it, that's not enough to pay the bills," he said about...
ExxonMobil earnings more than double to annual record
ExxonMobil's earnings slowed from a peak earlier in the year but the oil giant still reached a full-year record profit more than double what it reported a year ago. The company earned adjusted income of $14 billion in the quarter, down from the record $18.7 billion it earned in the third quarter, but it was up from $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. That was also better than the forecast from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Global economic outlook slightly 'less gloomy,' Europe ekes out growth
The global economy will weaken this year as rising interest rates and Russia's war in Ukraine continue to weigh on activity. But economists are more optimistic than they were just a few months ago. The International Monetary Fund said Monday that it now expects global growth will slow from 3.4%...
UPS reports record profit but forecasts a slower 2023
UPS reported a record profit for 2022 as its revenue reached $100 billion for the first time since its founding in 1907. The company said Tuesday it earned $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter, little changed from a year ago and slightly better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. But it was enough to lift full-year earnings to $11.3 billion, up from what had already been a record, of $10.7 billion, a year ago.
China's economic activity expands for the first time in months as Covid 'exit wave' ends
Economic activity in China has expanded for the first time in four months as disruptions caused by the abrupt end of its zero-Covid policy appears to be fading. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing, which measures activity at factories, jumped to 50.1 in January from 47 in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil's windfall?
Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth. Wall Street analysts say that Big Oil has passed its peak, but the ride down will be slow — these companies will still bring in remarkably large profits for a while.
Tesla confirms DOJ has requested documents on Autopilot, 'Full Self-Driving'
Tesla confirmed in a public filing released today that the US Department of Justice has requested documents concerning the company's controversial driver-assist software systems which Tesla calls Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving." Tesla said it "has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla's Autopilot and FSD features." Autopilot...
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost. So when inflation started to climb in the aftermath of the pandemic — catching many policymakers off guard — and then exploded when Russia invaded Ukraine, institutions such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England had serious work to do.
