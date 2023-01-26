Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
EU wants banks to back every digital asset held with fiat in new prohibitive measures
European banks will now have to back every digital asset they hold with their fiat capital, according to a new draft bill by European legislators. The bill, which the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted on recently, is the region’s latest effort to curb the integration of digital assets into the traditional financial system. They come just weeks after the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) proposed similar prohibitive measures on banks holding digital assets.
coingeek.com
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints
South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
coingeek.com
France adopts softer approach to digital asset regulations
France is adopting a softened approach to digital asset regulations that will give virtual asset service providers (VASPs) more time to comply with European regulations. The French National Assembly voted for an amendment allowing VASPs to continue operating without obtaining full licensing. The amendment, proposed by centrist lawmaker Daniel Labaronne, will give VASPs 18 more months to operate as they apply for full licenses.
coingeek.com
India’s New Delhi deploys blockchain to streamline criminal investigation process
City officials of India’s capital New Delhi have announced the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) in criminal investigations, which experts are calling a pioneering move. New Delhi’s government deployed blockchain in its Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure that evidence obtained from crime scenes is stored...
coingeek.com
Argo Blockchain caught up in lawsuit over claims of misleading investors
Embattled Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has hit another rough patch following a new class action lawsuit filed by disgruntled investors against the mining company. In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that Argo misrepresented some facts regarding the financial strength of the company in its security offering to the public. In September 2021, Argo conducted an initial public offering (IPO) that raised $105 million, but investors now claim that the offering documents were “negligently prepared.”
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
coingeek.com
The future of CFO in emerging markets: Post pandemic
The CFO Summit 2023 is a two-day event to be held on April 3 & 4, 2023 at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines – The Future of CFO in Emerging Markets: Post-Pandemic. In the post-pandemic world, CFOs have realized that digitalization has been done...
coingeek.com
Unbounded Capital’s 2022 year in review and 2023 predictions
Unbounded Capital recently published its 2022 year in review and some predictions for 2023. I read the whole thing and was so impressed that I decided to write this recap for CoinGeek readers. If you haven’t done so, read the Unbounded Capital 2022 review by Zach Resnick and David Mullen-Muhr....
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Masterclass Session 4 with Craig Wright: How to build trusted P2P economies
Human users need to trust the Bitcoin network, but so do network nodes. Can they trust that everything’s still valid, even if they’re offline for a while? The answer is yes, according to Bitcoin creator and nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright in the fourth session of his Bitcoin Masterclass series.
coingeek.com
85% of UK firms applying for digital asset registration failed to meet minimum AML standards, FCA says
Findings turned up by the U.K. Treasury Committee’s ongoing inquiry into the digital asset industry began to filter through to the public this week, with the Committee publishing written evidence submitted by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator overseeing firms offering digital asset services in the country. The FCA...
coingeek.com
Ordinals brings NFTs to BTC, upsetting small blockers once again
A new technique called “Ordinals” is causing a stir in the BTC world. The concept, which allows non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transact directly on the BTC blockchain, was immediately unpopular with BTC purists who circled wagons to protect their digital gold from non-financial use cases, with some even suggesting NFT transactions be banned.
coingeek.com
Rounding up the important digital currency stories from the US this week
As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, here’s a roundup of all the important stories from the United States in the last week of the month. As you’ll see, there’s news on digital currency taxes, legal payments in New York State, and advice from the White House itself.
coingeek.com
Ireland central bank governor calls digital currencies ‘gambling,’ likens them to Ponzi schemes
The chief of the Irish central bank, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf, made comments this week likening digital currencies such as BTC to gambling, calling them little more than Ponzi schemes. Makhlouf is the latest in a line of central bankers who have expressed concern about the volatility of digital currencies. He...
coingeek.com
Penthouse owned by OneCoin Cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova goes on sale
After five years in the dark, speculation was rife that the infamous cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova had reappeared after her penthouse in London was listed for sale. However, it later turned out the listing had nothing to do with her or U.K. authorities. Ruja is the founder of OneCoin, a digital...
coingeek.com
SEC commissioner urges private placement reform after FTX failures
SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw advocated for more stringent rules around private equity offerings to better protect investors from opaque, FTX-like offerings in a keynote address given to the Securities Regulation Institute on January 30. A private placement is the sale of securities to pre-selected, accredited investors as opposed to an...
coingeek.com
Crypto.com scrambles to calm customers after Lithuania banking crackdown
A crackdown by Lithuania’s banking regulator has left Crypto.com customers fearing for the safety of their account balances. Earlier this month, the Bank of Lithuania ordered local payment processor Transactive Systems UAB to cease providing services to existing clients “whose activities are related to virtual currencies (including operators of virtual currency exchanges, operators of depository virtual currency wallets, exchange of virtual assets, loans with virtual assets).”
coingeek.com
Bithumb offices in South Korea raided over local tokens price manipulation claims
Barely weeks after a “special tax investigation” was carried out against Bithumb, South Korea’s largest exchange has been raided by Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office. According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, the prosecutors raided the Bithumb’s offices to gather evidence on the allegations of...
