We finished legislative day 12, there are 26 days remaining. So far there are 152 House Bills and 138 Senate Bills. This week the Joint Committee on Appropriations heard testimony from Board of Regents, Technical Education, Department of Ed and Ag and Natural Resources. We will finish hearing testimony from all departments on February 8th, the 20th Legislative Day. Revenue setting for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, will begin on February 14th the 23rd Legislative day.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO