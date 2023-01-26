Read full article on original website
House committee approves proposed constitutional amendment allowing state to implement “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipeints
PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients on Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The S.D. Department...
District 20 Representative Lance Koth – SD Legislative Session, Week 3
We finished legislative day 12, there are 26 days remaining. So far there are 152 House Bills and 138 Senate Bills. This week the Joint Committee on Appropriations heard testimony from Board of Regents, Technical Education, Department of Ed and Ag and Natural Resources. We will finish hearing testimony from all departments on February 8th, the 20th Legislative Day. Revenue setting for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, will begin on February 14th the 23rd Legislative day.
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and knocking out power to thousands of Texans. As the ice storm...
