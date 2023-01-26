On 1-11-23 at approximately 2:09 PM, an unknown male and female entered a business located in the 2200 block of South Mentzer in Mitchell and picked out numerous pieces of clothing and a backpack. The individuals ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise valued at approximately $500. The individuals fled in a 2008 White Chevy Malibu. See attached photographs of the suspect.

8 HOURS AGO