more955.com
Workforce Wednesday planned for tomorrow in Mitchell
Mitchell Area Development Corporation (MADC) Regional Workforce, in partnership with the Mitchell Department of Labor, is holding a Workforce Wednesday Hiring Event at participating businesses in Mitchell. Rosewood Court Assisted Living, Trail King Industries, Enclose Manufacturing, Toshiba, Enertech Global, Twin City Fan, Culver’s, Abbott House, Edgewood Memory Care, Performance Pet...
Louis Murtha, 59, Mitchell
Louis Murtha, 59, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parkston. Visitation will be Thursday, February 2, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6:30 PM.
Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week for 1-31-23
On 1-11-23 at approximately 2:09 PM, an unknown male and female entered a business located in the 2200 block of South Mentzer in Mitchell and picked out numerous pieces of clothing and a backpack. The individuals ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise valued at approximately $500. The individuals fled in a 2008 White Chevy Malibu. See attached photographs of the suspect.
Hobbs named Mitchell United Way Executive Director
United Way of Mitchell Board of Directors is pleased to announce Ashley Hobbs as their new Executive Director. She comes to United Way from the Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota Foundation. Hobbs will assume role mid-February. Jayson Plamp, President of Mitchell United Way board, shared “We are very excited...
