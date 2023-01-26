ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

skyhinews.com

Portion of Fish Creek Falls Trail in Routt County closed due to small avalanche

A portion of the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Steamboat Springs closed Monday, Jan. 30, due to a small avalanche, according to the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District. The trail is closed from the parking lot to the bridge. The slide occurred just above the bridge, and although small, it was large enough to possible bury someone, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is potential for additional avalanches due to the heavy snowpack.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

3 dogs attacked, 1 fatally, by mountain lions in Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — State wildlife officials are warning Grand Lake residents of increased mountain lion activity after three recent attacks on dogs, one of them fatal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the first incident happened on Dec. 19. CPW said a dog owner heard her dog make a noise after letting it outside. While opening the door to see what was going on, she hit a mountain lion with the door. That caused the mountain lion to drop the dog and run off. The dog was injured but survived.
GRAND LAKE, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
skyhinews.com

Middle Park High School Nordic teams take 2nd and 4th at meet in Minturn

Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team traveled to Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28, to face off against 11 other Colorado High School Ski League teams, taking second place for the boys and fourth place for the girls. Skiing in fresh and soft-snow conditions at the Maloit Park course, Sylvia...
MINTURN, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Main snowfall event arriving on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Vail Daily

Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide

Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
AVON, CO
94.3 The X

You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is

A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
GYPSUM, CO
skyhinews.com

Winter Park man arrested for felony menacing

Fraser Winter Park Police arrested Dustin Keesling, 40, of Winter Park, for a Class-5 felony count of menacing on Jan. 13. Officers received a report about an intoxicated man refusing to leave The Ditch on 40 restaurant around 4 p.m., but the man had left by the time officers arrived, according to an affidavit for warrantless arrest.
WINTER PARK, CO

