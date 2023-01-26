Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
skyhinews.com
Portion of Fish Creek Falls Trail in Routt County closed due to small avalanche
A portion of the Fish Creek Falls Trail in Steamboat Springs closed Monday, Jan. 30, due to a small avalanche, according to the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District. The trail is closed from the parking lot to the bridge. The slide occurred just above the bridge, and although small, it was large enough to possible bury someone, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There is potential for additional avalanches due to the heavy snowpack.
Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment
Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause. According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
3 dogs attacked, 1 fatally, by mountain lions in Grand Lake
GRAND LAKE, Colo. — State wildlife officials are warning Grand Lake residents of increased mountain lion activity after three recent attacks on dogs, one of them fatal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the first incident happened on Dec. 19. CPW said a dog owner heard her dog make a noise after letting it outside. While opening the door to see what was going on, she hit a mountain lion with the door. That caused the mountain lion to drop the dog and run off. The dog was injured but survived.
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
skyhinews.com
Middle Park High School Nordic teams take 2nd and 4th at meet in Minturn
Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team traveled to Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28, to face off against 11 other Colorado High School Ski League teams, taking second place for the boys and fourth place for the girls. Skiing in fresh and soft-snow conditions at the Maloit Park course, Sylvia...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Space heater sparks RV fire in Lakewood
A RV is considered a total loss after it was engulfed in flames in Lakewood Monday evening. Two people were able to escape, but the family dog did not, West Metro Fire Rescue said.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park man arrested for felony menacing
Fraser Winter Park Police arrested Dustin Keesling, 40, of Winter Park, for a Class-5 felony count of menacing on Jan. 13. Officers received a report about an intoxicated man refusing to leave The Ditch on 40 restaurant around 4 p.m., but the man had left by the time officers arrived, according to an affidavit for warrantless arrest.
tourcounsel.com
Outlets at Loveland | Shopping mall in Colorado
The Outlets at Loveland is one of the popular outlet malls in Colorado with more than 36 stores. The outlet center you can visit at: 5661 McWhinney Boulevard, Loveland, CO 80538, Colorado.
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
1037theriver.com
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
