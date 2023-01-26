Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 'Productive' day clearing contraband from problem-plagued jail center
With help from neighboring agencies, Cocke County authorities staged a contraband raid Monday on the detention center, a facility plagued by problems for years. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WBIR that deputies found drug paraphernalia, lighters, cell phones, a syringe, tattoo guns and a small amount of marijuana. All are prohibited, but that hadn't stopped inmates from sneaking them in.
Inmate gets 10-year sentence for attacking Morgan County guard with shank
A Tennessee inmate who attacked a Morgan County prison guard after he took away his food and water bottle faces a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty. Rony Sorto, 35, already was serving 40 years in the state prison system on convictions from Davidson County for aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Rural King shooting suspect to potentially face felony murder charge as case heads to grand jury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused in the December death of a Rural King employee could face a felony murder charge. 18-year-old Larry McBee, Jr. appeared in Knox County General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. During the hearing, the state asked to upgrade McBee's second-degree murder...
Silver Alert canceled after missing 87-year-old Knoxville man found safe in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update: The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove has been found safe in Kingsport. The Knoxville Police Department said a Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man with dementia who disappeared Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night after KPD...
Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
Woman snuck fentanyl into jail, gave it to inmates who overdosed
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to inmates who then overdosed at the Jackson County Detention Center. Investigators said when 28-year-old Megan Tate was taken into custody in April 2021, she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity. She was booked into jail for suspected distribution of fentanyl at the time.
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m. Police said a red...
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
SPD looking for men who used counterfeit checks at different locations in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple men who paid with counterfeit checks in Sevierville. On Jan. 6, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., 26 men entered the TN State Bank on Dolly Parton Parkway and passed 26 counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
'Reprehensible': KPD chief calls for accountability after 5 Memphis officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel and other East Tennessee leaders are calling for accountability after a grand jury formally charged five fired Memphis Police Department officers with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop near his home. The former officers -- Demetrius...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
