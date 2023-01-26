ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Related
WBIR

Sheriff: 'Productive' day clearing contraband from problem-plagued jail center

With help from neighboring agencies, Cocke County authorities staged a contraband raid Monday on the detention center, a facility plagued by problems for years. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WBIR that deputies found drug paraphernalia, lighters, cell phones, a syringe, tattoo guns and a small amount of marijuana. All are prohibited, but that hadn't stopped inmates from sneaking them in.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
UNION COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Woman snuck fentanyl into jail, gave it to inmates who overdosed

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to inmates who then overdosed at the Jackson County Detention Center. Investigators said when 28-year-old Megan Tate was taken into custody in April 2021, she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity. She was booked into jail for suspected distribution of fentanyl at the time.
SYLVA, NC
WBIR

JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

