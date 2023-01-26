ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

One of Chicago’s best singer-songwriters drops a new EP

Isabel “Izzy” Olive of Half Gringa is one of Chicago’s finest singer-songwriters and most dynamic performers, so it’s always a red-letter day when she drops new jams into the universe. Gossip Wolf is especially fond of the gently searing rocker “Miranda” and the outstanding ballad “Sevenwater,” the two singles Half Gringa released in 2021 and 2022—the one thing wrong with them is that they’ve been the only new music she’s put out since her acclaimed 2020 album, Force to Reckon. Thankfully, Half Gringa dropped a new EP, Ancestral Home, on Friday, January 27. It collects both of those singles and three new tracks, including “Some Curse,” a sparse lament with the intimate feel of a quiet conversation in a room lit by slowly dying firelight. On Sunday, April 30, Half Gringa will celebrate with a record-release show at Sleeping Village, so put that on your calendar now!
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Gray days, but vibrant stages

We’re finally getting a taste of the usual winter weather, but that’s no reason to stay housebound. (Unless you’re being extra COVID-cautious, for which we don’t blame you!) But if you’re up for some cultural adventures, there are some great possibilities on tap the next couple of months. Chicago Theatre Week, sponsored every year by the League of Chicago Theatres and Choose Chicago, returns February 16-26 this year—and yes, that’s technically longer than a week. But that just means there are even more opportunities to take advantage of discounted tickets to theaters all over the Chicago area, along with dining deals at nearby restaurants. Black History Month also means that there are many shows geared toward showcasing Black artists (though of course their work is present all year on Chicago stages).
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

South Asians are helping build Chicago’s progressive movement

Somebody organized Mueze Bawany’s mom. He doesn’t know who it was — maybe Matt Ginsberg-Jaeckle, a longtime community organizer who had been trying to convince Bawany to run for alderperson of the 50th Ward. Bawany and his family immigrated to Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood from Pakistan when...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Who’s playing high school hockey in Chicago?

When it comes to varsity sports, Chicago is mainly known for its rich history in basketball. The city has produced many talented and legendary players over the last 50 years. It’s a sport that will continue to be deeply rooted in the hearts of Chicagoans. But hockey also draws a respectable number of players in Chicagoland. Statewide, there are currently more than 150 high school hockey teams.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy