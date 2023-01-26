Read full article on original website
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the...
2urbangirls.com
South Pasadena shooting leaves one dead, two injured
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, according to an LAPD spokeswoman.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teens killed at Pomona house party
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday. The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.
2urbangirls.com
Dana Point man arrested after allegedly vandalizing landmark mural in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a landmark mural in Costa Mesa with white supremacist language in October was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated matter, police said Tuesday. Daniel Alec Hotte, 27, of Dana Point, was taken into custody Monday morning...
2urbangirls.com
Crash near DTLA leaves one dead, three injured
LOS ANGELES- A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 26-year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore unanimously approved for second term by police commission
LOS ANGELES – On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore also had the full support of Mayor Karen Bass. Moore,...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday evening while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway. The collision was reported at approximately 11:41 p.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
2urbangirls.com
Culver City police department hit with federal wrongful death lawsuit for killing domestic violence suspect
LOS ANGELES – The family of a man who was fatally shot by Culver City Police Department officers last year filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday alleging officers failed to provide timely medical care that may have prevented the death. Police received a call around 12:30 a.m. Dec....
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID three women killed at short-term rental near Beverly Hills
LOS ANGELES – The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook,...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect in custody after standoff at Commerce Casino
COMMERCE, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff with law enforcement at the Commerce Casino. Authorities went to the casino at 6121 Telegraph Road at about 6 a.m. on a report that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife was at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death at DTLA apartment building
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened...
2urbangirls.com
Woman gets light sentence after attempting to run over man in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Riverside man sentenced to prison for participating in Jan. 6 capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A California man was sentenced today on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
