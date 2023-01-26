ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the...
COMPTON, CA
South Pasadena shooting leaves one dead, two injured

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, according to an LAPD spokeswoman.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Authorities ID teens killed at Pomona house party

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday. The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.
POMONA, CA
Crash near DTLA leaves one dead, three injured

LOS ANGELES- A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID victim of fatal Long Beach crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 26-year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Pedestrian killed while walking on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday evening while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway. The collision was reported at approximately 11:41 p.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Suspect in custody after standoff at Commerce Casino

COMMERCE, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff with law enforcement at the Commerce Casino. Authorities went to the casino at 6121 Telegraph Road at about 6 a.m. on a report that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife was at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man shot to death at DTLA apartment building

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
DOWNEY, CA
Riverside man sentenced to prison for participating in Jan. 6 capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A California man was sentenced today on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
RIVERSIDE, CA

