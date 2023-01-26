ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Turner hopeful to impact WPAFB as new House Intelligence Committee Chairman

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMtkk_0kSLsr7R00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative and Dayton native Mike Turner is hitting the ground running in his new role as U.S. Intelligence Committee Chair.

Turner (R-Dayton) was formally appointed Chair of the House Intelligence Committee this week. He told News Center 7 Thursday that the appointment was an “honor and recognition” of his work in national security.

Turner promised to make the committee a relevant panel once again.

“The committee had sort of dissolved into a partisan bickering. We’re trying to get it returned back to it’s work of national security. Right now we have significant threats both to our country and to our allies, we think focusing once again on national security will make our country safer,” Turner told News Center 7′s Nick Foley.

Remaining as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, Turner said he’ll be able to work on both the National Defense Authorization Act and the Intelligence Authorization Act.

He said he believes his role as intelligence chairman will allow him to try and expand our country’s defense systems, specifically having those at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base develop what he says is much needed technology.

“That represents a huge opportunity for growth in intelligence, jobs at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the mission. As we look to the intelligence committee, we’re looking to partner with the intelligence community and its expansion of the use of space, our ability to defend ourselves against adversaries in space and ways space can become a greater enhanced ability to impact those who might want to do us harm can be stopped,” Turner said.

'

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

China accuses Washington of wanting 'technology hegemony'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony,” following reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The Biden administration is weighing further limiting the Chinese tech giant's...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Brazil's Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10, the White House announced, a month after the storming of government buildings in the Brazilian capital by far-right protesters. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Biden visits NYC to highlight grant for Hudson rail tunnel

NEW YORK — (AP) — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

US accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and U.S.-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration charged on Tuesday. The finding was delivered to Congress and summarized in a statement by the State Department. It follows months...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy