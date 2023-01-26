Turner hopeful to impact WPAFB as new House Intelligence Committee Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative and Dayton native Mike Turner is hitting the ground running in his new role as U.S. Intelligence Committee Chair.

Turner (R-Dayton) was formally appointed Chair of the House Intelligence Committee this week. He told News Center 7 Thursday that the appointment was an “honor and recognition” of his work in national security.

Turner promised to make the committee a relevant panel once again.

“The committee had sort of dissolved into a partisan bickering. We’re trying to get it returned back to it’s work of national security. Right now we have significant threats both to our country and to our allies, we think focusing once again on national security will make our country safer,” Turner told News Center 7′s Nick Foley.

Remaining as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, Turner said he’ll be able to work on both the National Defense Authorization Act and the Intelligence Authorization Act.

He said he believes his role as intelligence chairman will allow him to try and expand our country’s defense systems, specifically having those at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base develop what he says is much needed technology.

“That represents a huge opportunity for growth in intelligence, jobs at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the mission. As we look to the intelligence committee, we’re looking to partner with the intelligence community and its expansion of the use of space, our ability to defend ourselves against adversaries in space and ways space can become a greater enhanced ability to impact those who might want to do us harm can be stopped,” Turner said.

'

©2023 Cox Media Group