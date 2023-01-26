Nick Saban has yet to announce the new offensive and defensive coordinators for Alabama football, but has a new name emerged for OC?. Multiple reports, including one from Chris Fetters of 247Sports, are stating Ryan Grubb of Washington is interviewing at Alabama for the offensive play-caller position. Grubb, an Iowa native, spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach for the Huskies. Washington finished seventh in the nation for scoring offense (39.7 ppg) and second for total offense (515.8 ypg). Grubb guided the Huskies to six 40+ point games in its 11-2 finish.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO