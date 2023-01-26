Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama football late January junior day offer roundup
CAYDEN JONES – 2024 LB. Jones is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker out of Christ High School in Arden, North Carolina. Jones has phenomenal sideline-to-sideline speed for a linebacker and is certainly not afraid to use his size to lay some big hits on opposing offenses. Alabama is the 21st D1 program to offer him.
WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB
A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
Georgia defensive playmaker Jakob Gude earns offer from Nick Saban
Jakob Gude earned an Alabama offer from Nick Saban on junior day after Saban watched his film. Gude is a rising 2024 recruit out of Georgia. His recruitment is currently on fire with offers flying his way. The new Alabama target has picked up ten D1 offers in January alone....
Alabama sophomore settling in at wide receiver after switching from RB
Alabama football brought in one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but has he settled in at a different position?. Emmanuel Henderson, a former five-star from Hartford, Ala., was an incredible football, basketball, and track athlete at Geneva County High School. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder possesses speed, quickness, explosiveness, and big-play abilities. The Crimson Tide transitioned him to wide receiver in his freshman year. He saw action in 13 games as a receiver and on special teams.
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
Nick Saban offers hard-nosed TE Eli Owens
Eli Owens earned an offer from Alabama while visiting the Crimson Tide for junior day Saturday. Owens is a sophomore at Alcoa High School in Tennessee. The 2025 recruit holds more than 10 D1 offers. Nick Saban informed Owens of his offer Saturday. “I was in a meeting with coach...
Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst
Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
Nick Saban denies 2023 recruit NIL request
Nick Saban and Alabama football are reportedly not fans of offering large NIL deals to recruits during the recruiting process, according to OutKick. Saban was talking with some coaches at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention on Thursday night when he discussed a 2023 cornerback asking for a NIL deal close to one million dollars. Saban reportedly quickly informed the kid to find another school.
Washington Huskies’ OC reportedly interviewing for Tide OC vacancy
Nick Saban has yet to announce the new offensive and defensive coordinators for Alabama football, but has a new name emerged for OC?. Multiple reports, including one from Chris Fetters of 247Sports, are stating Ryan Grubb of Washington is interviewing at Alabama for the offensive play-caller position. Grubb, an Iowa native, spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach for the Huskies. Washington finished seventh in the nation for scoring offense (39.7 ppg) and second for total offense (515.8 ypg). Grubb guided the Huskies to six 40+ point games in its 11-2 finish.
