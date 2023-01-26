Read full article on original website
WDSU
Krewedelusion route announced, will roll on Sunday in the Marigny
NEW ORLEANS — Krewedelusion has announced its finalized route for this weekend's parade. The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. It will start at the intersection of Franklin and Royal and will end on Frenchmen street. The parade will start in the Marigny and turn onto Esplanade Avenue...
WDSU
Over 3,000 residents out of power in the Irish Channel on Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reports that over 3,000 residents in the Irish Channel have been out of power since 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Power restoration is expected around 4-4:30 p.m. The cause of the power outage is currently unknown.
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses violent crime wave in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As crime surges in New Orleans, many officials are pushing for more convictions and solutions for keeping criminals off the streets. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sits down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to discuss the strategy his office is using to help combat violent crime in the city.
WDSU
Krewe du Vieux route change hitting Decatur, Frenchmen Street businesses hard
NEW ORLEANS — Businesses along Frenchmen and Decatur streets will meet Tuesday to discuss what they can do to get Krewe Du Vieux's route back to their area. Krewe Du Vieux's route was changed ahead of Saturday when it is set to roll. Most other parades were able to return to their original routes.
WDSU
New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
WDSU
WATCH: Chewbacchus subkrewe helps man propose to his girlfriend
NEW ORLEANS — A couple celebrated an exciting moment on the Chewbacchus parade route Saturday night. Jean-Paul Orellana proposed to his girlfriend Annette Kaffie with the help of the Pair-A-Dice tumblers during the Chewbacchus parade. The couple was visiting the city from Honduras at the time of the proposal.
WDSU
Southern University student killed in crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Southern University student who is from New Orleans died in a car accident Monday night. The university issued a statement announcing the death of senior Reginald Elloie. According to the university, Elloie was majoring in business. Below is the statement released by the university...
WDSU
French Quarter Festival announcement expected today
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans festival has released its lineup. French Quarter Festival organizers announced this year's festival lineup during a news conference on Tuesday. French Quarter Fest runs April 13-16. The four-day festival will operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day of the event.
WDSU
Kenner officials announce temporary water shut off on Duncan Street
Jefferson Parish Water Department reported water had been shut off in the 400 block of Duncan Street in Kenner due to a broken water main. Repairs are expected to take approximately 3-4 hours to complete. Residents with any questions or concerns can reach the Eastbank Water Treatment Plant at 504-736-6060.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal Treme shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Treme. Investigators said around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the 2000 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers located an unresponsive man when they arrived on scene. They said he was shot an undetermined number of times.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said a man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Lower Garden District. Just before 8:30 p.m., NOPD officers responded to calls of a man down on Constance Street and St. Andrew Street. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who...
WDSU
New Orleans police welcome new recruit class
NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
WDSU
Rick Springfield and The Jacksons announced to play at Family Gras 2023
Jefferson Parish officials have announced the lineup for this year's Family Gras in Metairie. Rick Springfield, The Jacksons, Vince Vance, Hailey Whitters, Don Felder, Imagination Movers, and Croce Plays Croce are playing at Family Gras. Family Gras is a free event for the public, and it is on Feb. 10...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter
New Orleans police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter. According to police, Keni Landix, 20, is being accused of robbing a victim at the 700 block of Urulines Avenue. Landix reportedly turned himself into officers in the Seventh District on Jan. 26...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing woman, last seen in the Marigny
New Orleans police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Jan. 27. According to police, Vera Names, 55, was last seen in the Marigny at the 900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 165 pounds. Names was last...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WDSU
Cooler weather tomorrow
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is very slowly moving across our area today. This will cool things down briefly Wednesday before warmer air and storms are back on Thursday. Then, a bigger cool down kicks off the weekend! Let's dive in. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s...
WDSU
Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
WDSU
Warm & humid
NEW ORLEANS — A humid and warm day is underway. Highs are in the middle 70s to low 80s on the South Shore. With more cloud cover on the Northshore, highs are in the low and middle 70s. Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper...
