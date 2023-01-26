ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Orleans Parish DA discusses violent crime wave in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — As crime surges in New Orleans, many officials are pushing for more convictions and solutions for keeping criminals off the streets. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sits down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to discuss the strategy his office is using to help combat violent crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Chewbacchus subkrewe helps man propose to his girlfriend

NEW ORLEANS — A couple celebrated an exciting moment on the Chewbacchus parade route Saturday night. Jean-Paul Orellana proposed to his girlfriend Annette Kaffie with the help of the Pair-A-Dice tumblers during the Chewbacchus parade. The couple was visiting the city from Honduras at the time of the proposal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Southern University student killed in crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Southern University student who is from New Orleans died in a car accident Monday night. The university issued a statement announcing the death of senior Reginald Elloie. According to the university, Elloie was majoring in business. Below is the statement released by the university...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

French Quarter Festival announcement expected today

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans festival has released its lineup. French Quarter Festival organizers announced this year's festival lineup during a news conference on Tuesday. French Quarter Fest runs April 13-16. The four-day festival will operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day of the event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner officials announce temporary water shut off on Duncan Street

Jefferson Parish Water Department reported water had been shut off in the 400 block of Duncan Street in Kenner due to a broken water main. Repairs are expected to take approximately 3-4 hours to complete. Residents with any questions or concerns can reach the Eastbank Water Treatment Plant at 504-736-6060.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Treme. Investigators said around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the 2000 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers located an unresponsive man when they arrived on scene. They said he was shot an undetermined number of times.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police welcome new recruit class

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Rick Springfield and The Jacksons announced to play at Family Gras 2023

Jefferson Parish officials have announced the lineup for this year's Family Gras in Metairie. Rick Springfield, The Jacksons, Vince Vance, Hailey Whitters, Don Felder, Imagination Movers, and Croce Plays Croce are playing at Family Gras. Family Gras is a free event for the public, and it is on Feb. 10...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Cooler weather tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is very slowly moving across our area today. This will cool things down briefly Wednesday before warmer air and storms are back on Thursday. Then, a bigger cool down kicks off the weekend! Let's dive in. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Warm & humid

NEW ORLEANS — A humid and warm day is underway. Highs are in the middle 70s to low 80s on the South Shore. With more cloud cover on the Northshore, highs are in the low and middle 70s. Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

