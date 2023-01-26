ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It was all “bid”ness in this annual Black Hills Stock Show competition

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Although it is only part of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for about the past 10 years, the annual Auctioneer Bid-Calling contest by the South Dakota Auctioneer’s Association (SDAA) gives auctioneer contestants a fun way to test their skills and work with members of their field to improve on other aspects of the job. President Terry Brick and Platte Livestock Market Auctioneer Brad Veurink talk about the competition and more.
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in South Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in South Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) South Dakota’s fossil record starts in the Paleozoic period when, unfortunately, the state’s area was submerged underwater. This means that no dinosaurs could have ever lived there at the time, as dinosaurs are specifically extinct animals with upright limbs that lived on land.
There’s A Lot Coming Up On South Dakota’s 2023 Calendar

In 1874, Lieutenant Colonel George Custer led the troops of the 7th Cavalry into the Black Hills and discovered gold near present-day Custer. More information: https://www.custersd.com/Gold-Discovery-Days. 75th Anniversary: The Start of Crazy Horse Memorial/ Crazy Horse Volksmarch | June 3 & October 2 Volksmarch, June 4 Anniversary Celebration (Custer) The...
Feels like -20° to -30° in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect again this morning around most of the region. Feels-like temperatures could drop to around -20° to -30° this morning. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today, but it’s going to be...
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
South Dakota Leads U.S. in One Key Economic Category

When it comes to making your money go a little bit further, South Dakota has got every other state in one key area. According to Stacker, the Mount Rushmore State has the nation's lowest rate of households that spend more than half of their income on rent. Of the 109,257...
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
To cull or not to cull?

Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
South Dakota Sets Locations for February Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the February locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 15 checkpoints in January, the Department of Public Safety has another 15 checkpoints planned for February. In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:. SOUTH...
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets in this ranch style home in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – How does enjoying a nice dinner with friends, out on a covered deck, watching the sunset on a peaceful evening sound? Pretty good, right?. The home on 2579 Top Shelf Avenue in Spearfish is newly constructed with five bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. It’s located in a spot for amazing views of Lookout Mountain and Crow Peak. The appliance package includes stainless steel Samsung kitchen items/gas range and LG washer & dryer set. There are three bedrooms on the main level with a huge master suite. The living room area has a corner gas fireplace to keep you nice and warm during the winter months.
