newscenter1.tv
It was all “bid”ness in this annual Black Hills Stock Show competition
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Although it is only part of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for about the past 10 years, the annual Auctioneer Bid-Calling contest by the South Dakota Auctioneer’s Association (SDAA) gives auctioneer contestants a fun way to test their skills and work with members of their field to improve on other aspects of the job. President Terry Brick and Platte Livestock Market Auctioneer Brad Veurink talk about the competition and more.
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in South Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in South Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) South Dakota’s fossil record starts in the Paleozoic period when, unfortunately, the state’s area was submerged underwater. This means that no dinosaurs could have ever lived there at the time, as dinosaurs are specifically extinct animals with upright limbs that lived on land.
Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota
We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
greatamericanwest.co
There’s A Lot Coming Up On South Dakota’s 2023 Calendar
In 1874, Lieutenant Colonel George Custer led the troops of the 7th Cavalry into the Black Hills and discovered gold near present-day Custer. More information: https://www.custersd.com/Gold-Discovery-Days. 75th Anniversary: The Start of Crazy Horse Memorial/ Crazy Horse Volksmarch | June 3 & October 2 Volksmarch, June 4 Anniversary Celebration (Custer) The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels like -20° to -30° in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect again this morning around most of the region. Feels-like temperatures could drop to around -20° to -30° this morning. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today, but it’s going to be...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
newscenter1.tv
What is a ranch rodeo? Ranch cowboys show their skills at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo kicked off Tuesday, giving real ranch cowboys an opportunity to show off their skills at one of the biggest riding events in the region. Over 50 contestants are competing in roping events, cattle gathering, and more. What is...
South Dakota Leads U.S. in One Key Economic Category
When it comes to making your money go a little bit further, South Dakota has got every other state in one key area. According to Stacker, the Mount Rushmore State has the nation's lowest rate of households that spend more than half of their income on rent. Of the 109,257...
newscenter1.tv
An icon in Rapid City, Firehouse Brewing Co. serves up history, beer and food
Firehouse Brewing Company is an icon in downtown Rapid City for 31 years. The building gets its name from it being a firehouse from 1915 until the 1980s. Firehouse Brewing Co. is South Dakota’s oldest brew pub. The establishment incorporates a number of different styles of beer, appealing to a wide base of customers.
kotatv.com
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
agupdate.com
To cull or not to cull?
Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
South Dakota Sets Locations for February Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the February locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 15 checkpoints in January, the Department of Public Safety has another 15 checkpoints planned for February. In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:. SOUTH...
drgnews.com
Cultural Heritage Center expansion and renovation project to start this spring; Some exhibits will go on display at locations around South Dakota
Over 30 years after being built, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is getting ready for a major expansion. Dr. Ben Jones, Director of the State Historical Society, says they want to complete the project before they run out of storage space. Assistant Director David Grabitske says age...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
newscenter1.tv
Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets in this ranch style home in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. – How does enjoying a nice dinner with friends, out on a covered deck, watching the sunset on a peaceful evening sound? Pretty good, right?. The home on 2579 Top Shelf Avenue in Spearfish is newly constructed with five bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. It’s located in a spot for amazing views of Lookout Mountain and Crow Peak. The appliance package includes stainless steel Samsung kitchen items/gas range and LG washer & dryer set. There are three bedrooms on the main level with a huge master suite. The living room area has a corner gas fireplace to keep you nice and warm during the winter months.
