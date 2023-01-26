Read full article on original website
WVNews
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
WVNews
West Virginia reports 13 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 13 more COVID deaths Tuesday, pushing the total to 7,849. There were 836 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
WVNews
Ex-Ohio speaker's lawyer questions 'vibes,' judge's fitness
CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican's corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of...
WVNews
West Virginia House passes bill allowing 'tactical medical professionals' to carry guns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday allowing "tactical medical professionals" to carry firearms while on the job. Senate Bill 83 passed the House unanimously (94-0, with four members absent) and now returns to the West Virginia Senate. Senate...
WVNews
W.Va. House passes student discipline bill
CHARLESTON – A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
WVNews
Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission assigned to distribute money from a massive settlement with opioid companies has made its first funding award to help combat the state's opioid epidemic, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission has awarded $10.5 million in funding...
WVNews
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department.
WVNews
WVa national forest to provide US Capitol Christmas tree
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. It’s the first time since 1976 that a tree from the Monongahela National Forest will be used for the display, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Tuesday.
WVNews
Number of students eligible for reduced-price meals spikes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The number of Maryland students eligible for free or reduced-price meals has risen surprisingly high, causing a $390 million increase on the cost of the state's sweeping education reform law in the next fiscal year, according to a recent state fiscal briefing. Fall 2022 enrollment...
WVNews
U.S. Capitol 2023 Christmas Tree to come from West Virginia's Mon National Forest
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia (LWV) announces the 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years. They included Alicia Dalton-Tingler, of Arthurdale, who works with the U.S. Department of Energy — NETL in Morgantown....
WVNews
Alaska gold, copper mine blocked over environmental worries
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday and blocked a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world because of concerns about its environmental impact on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
WVNews
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe voted as state's top sports figure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky men’s basketball forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who was named The Associated Press' top player on the way to sweeping all six national awards last spring, has been voted the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Tshiebwe is the first Wildcats player...
WVNews
Where's the voice of the people?
As the West Virginia Legislature passes the first quarter of the 60-day session, lawmakers would be wise to pause and ponder this: Where are the voices of the people they represent?. The Jan. 25 House Education Committee meeting was a prime example of what the Legislature has devolved to: Lawmakers...
