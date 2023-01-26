ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder, other offenses in connection with beating death of Tyre Nichols

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Police Department has disciplined an officer involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for a killing that has already led to the murder indictment of five officers and outraged the nation with another display of police brutality.
Fallout from horrific police beating of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More protests and marches are expected in cities across the U.S. as the country continues to process the graphic and appalling bodycam footage of five Memphis police officers beating motorist Tyre Nichols. Protests are expected in cities including: Memphis, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and many more. Protestors...
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope...
