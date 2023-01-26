Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
FOX Sports
Eagles showed their smart play in NFC Championship Game win vs. 49ers | THE HERD
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles dominated the QB-depleted San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Philly's defense forced three turnovers and the run game rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Purdy injured his UCL and Josh Johnson left the game due to a concussion. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Eagles victory and advancing to Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving wants to congratulate & celebrate Lakers superstar LeBron James | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was very complimentary of Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James. In a postgame interview after the Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104 Irving said: “we should congratulate and celebrate LeBron as much as possible.” LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s All-Time scoring record, which is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
FOX Sports
The sad backdrop to LeBron James' historic greatness
If everything goes as expected, LeBron James is about a week away, maybe a shade more, from breaking one of basketball's Holy Grail records. It is a worthy pursuit and a remarkable one. The difficulty level is off the charts. To be on the cusp of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points tally of 38,387 has required not only historic excellence but outrageous longevity.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts is an 'easy guy to pay' | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Jalen Hurts plays a big role of that not only from his play but tangibles and leadership on and off the field. Colin Cowherd explains what makes Hurts stand out leadership wise, similar to Joe Burrow, along with why the Philly QB deserves to be paid.
FOX Sports
Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less...
FOX Sports
Spurs face the Kings on 6-game skid
Sacramento Kings (28-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-37, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing six straight games. The Spurs are 5-29 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference with 12.1...
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
Paolo's diary: The Magic are figuring out what it takes
(EDITOR’S NOTE — Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero is doing a periodic diary with The Associated Press this season to chronicle his first year in the NBA. This is his third installment. The Magic had the worst record in he league through the first 25 games of his rookie campaign, then won 14 of their next 25 games. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.)
FOX Sports
49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly out at least 6 months after tearing UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will likely need surgery, the NFL Network reported Monday. Purdy is seeking a second opinion on the elbow while he and the team are hoping that he...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid's MVP case rising, Ben Simmons again falling
All-Star starters have been announced. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. It's time for our weekly dive into who around the NBA is rising and who's falling. No, he didn't receive enough votes to be named a starter for the All-Star Game. He probably should have gotten the nod over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but mostly it's that there were only three frontcourt spots for the foursome of Embiid, Giannis, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, meaning someone deserving was going to be left off. Still, Embiid is making those results look silly. He's an absolute force, and playing the best basketball of his career.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
Craig predicts Derek Carr will be Jets starting QB | THE CARTON SHOW
In a segment Craig Carton is calling 'Keeping It 100', he lays out why he's predicting the New York Jets will have a new quarterback next season, and that quarterback will be Derek Carr, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. Watch as he explains why he's convinced his team will acquire Carr for 2023.
