Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
The First Lady’s Important Message For New York State Families
There really are no words that would fully express our gratitude to the brave women and men who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Within every branch, there are individuals who have taken an oath to serve this great country and basically sign a blank check of sacrifice and dedication.
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit […]
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway
Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
WNY leaders rethink Thruway shutdowns during severe weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are more concerns being raised about the decision to close off the New York Thruway with major weather events and the potential impact on secondary roads with all the diverted commercial truck traffic. This stems from the major November lake effect storm, which really had...
onthewater.com
Help Minimize Offshore Wind Development Impact on Fisheries
With planning by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Maine moving forward, the Maine Department of Marine Resources is surveying highly migratory species (HMS) permit holders to gather information that could help minimize the impact of wind energy development on fishing.
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In NY Won't Accept
If you plan to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, these are 10 items they won't accept.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
Comments / 0