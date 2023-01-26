ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
94.3 Lite FM

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
onthewater.com

Help Minimize Offshore Wind Development Impact on Fisheries

With planning by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Maine moving forward, the Maine Department of Marine Resources is surveying highly migratory species (HMS) permit holders to gather information that could help minimize the impact of wind energy development on fishing.
MAINE STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE

