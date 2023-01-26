“The Westchester County Center has been a major landmark in this County for generations – and for Section One Basketball players that facility’s elevated status is even greater. For nearly three years, the County Center was used as a beacon of hope in our battle against COVID-19. From its transformation into a hospital center, to a testing hub and finally to a vaccination clinic, this iconic venue changed itself to adapt to the times, like we all did. But now, finally and like we all do, we see progress. This tournament was the last event hosted at this facility before COVID-19 hit and now it will be the first event hosted upon its re-opening. With Section One Basketball returning to the County Center, this iconic tournament is in its rightful home and I look forward to welcoming these exceptional schools, student-athletes and families back.”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO