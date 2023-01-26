Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
hamlethub.com
Friends of the Danbury Library Little Red House Bookstore Reopening on Thursday
FEBRUARY 2, 3 & 4 – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. BUY ONE ITEM, GET SECOND ITEM – OF EQUAL OR LESSER VALUE – FREE!. The Little Red House Bookstore is located at 15 Main Street. Access the Book Store via the entrance to South Street School.
hamlethub.com
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Revised 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse has reduced its 2023 season to three productions from the previously announced five. The change reflects the impact that COVID has had, and continues to have, on the Playhouse and the performing arts community nationwide, according to the Playhouse board of trustees and staff leadership.
hamlethub.com
The Maritime is Looking Ahead to April with Seal Spotting and Birding Cruises, City Nature Challenge, and More!
Grab your binoculars! The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is holding its final Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises of the season on Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. Aquarium educators will identify species including harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers, long-tailed ducks, and red-throated loons, for guests on these two-hour cruises and discuss their natural histories.
hamlethub.com
County Executive George Latimer Statement on Section One Basketball Returning to the County Center
“The Westchester County Center has been a major landmark in this County for generations – and for Section One Basketball players that facility’s elevated status is even greater. For nearly three years, the County Center was used as a beacon of hope in our battle against COVID-19. From its transformation into a hospital center, to a testing hub and finally to a vaccination clinic, this iconic venue changed itself to adapt to the times, like we all did. But now, finally and like we all do, we see progress. This tournament was the last event hosted at this facility before COVID-19 hit and now it will be the first event hosted upon its re-opening. With Section One Basketball returning to the County Center, this iconic tournament is in its rightful home and I look forward to welcoming these exceptional schools, student-athletes and families back.”
hamlethub.com
Obituary- Dorothy (Dotty) Missailidis September 12, 1927 ~ January 30, 2023
Dorothy “Dottie” Missailidis of New Fairfield passed away at the age of 95 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Even after being faced with such a dire prognosis, she remained more concerned for her family and friends than herself, which is how she lived her life.
hamlethub.com
WCSU offers Sip & Paint, Artist Lectures and Art Exhibition to the community
DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Art will host several events open to the public in February 2023 including a Sip & Paint on Friday, Feb. 3, and Visiting Artist Lectures on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the university’s Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury
Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. The Rite of Burial will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. The family will...
hamlethub.com
Brewster Little League Registration For 2023 Now Open
Brewster Little League Registration For 2023 Now Open. There is an early bird discount of 10% for registrations made on or before January 31, 2023. Late registration fee of 10% for registrations made after. March 13, 2023. Registrations will not be processed after March 31. For registration assistance please email:
hamlethub.com
New Milford Community Poppy Project
The Garden Club of New Milford is sponsoring the "Poppy Project"—a tribute to all those that have served in the armed forces. Our goal is to display 1000 poppies in front of the All-Veterans Memorial on New Milford Green, Memorial Day 2023 through the following week. We are asking...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Resident Meaghan Hoyt Named to SUNY Morrisville Dean's List
SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Meaghan Hoyt, of Danbury, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. SUNY Morrisville's curricula are enriched...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping two adults after fire on Main Street in Norwalk
FARMINGTON, Conn. (January 28, 2023) – The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires today in Hartford and Norwalk. Five adults – three children after a fire today on Adams Street, Hartford. Two adults after a fire today on Main Street, Norwalk. In each...
hamlethub.com
Newtown Resident, Wooster School Student, Honored with Berman Humane Youth Award
On January 28,th 15-year-old Marley Dixon won the 2022 Berman Humane Youth Award. Marley serves local, regional, and national animal welfare organizations as a youth board member, volunteer, and advocate. The Michigan-based awards committee specifically recognized Marley with this honor due to the range of animals she has impacted, the...
hamlethub.com
Matthew Gergley of Brewster, NY earns Dean's List recognition at Utah Tech University
Utah Tech University students excelled in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester with 1,468 UT students or 11 percent of the student body earning Dean's List honors. Inclusion on the Dean's List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Historical Society Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities
CT Humanities (CTH) recently awarded a generous $19,500.00 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant to the Wilton Historical Society. This grant is designed to assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and support their ability to serve their communities. The Society is sincerely grateful for the CT Cultural Fund...
hamlethub.com
After 35 Years as a Norwalk Police Officer, Deputy Chief Zecca to Retire on Friday
Friday, January 27, 2023 marks Deputy Chief Zecca’s last day of service after 35 years as a Norwalk Police Officer, with the last ten years as Deputy Chief. With her final transmission, Deputy Chief Zecca gave a final order to all officers to continue to serve the public with professionalism, compassion, and honor, and to remain safe.
hamlethub.com
Valeria Ospina Jaramillo of Cos Cob named to University of Rhode Island Dean's List
The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Valeria Ospina Jaramillo of Cos Cob has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
hamlethub.com
Somers Town Board Agenda 2/2/23
Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, February 2, 2023:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
hamlethub.com
CELEBRATE GROUNDHOG DAY AT MUSCOOT FARM
Is Westchester County EGG-specting an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Flock to Muscoot Farm’s annual Groundhog Day celebration where all eyes will be on its weather-predicting chicken, Cluxatawney Henrietta, to see if she will lay an egg, signaling an early spring. Thursday, Feb. 2. 10 a.m.
hamlethub.com
Golf Digest Names Golf Performance Center's Nick Novak Best Young Teacher
Golf Performance Center (GPC) Director of Coaching, Nick Novak was named one of the Best Young Teachers by Golf Digest for the 2nd consecutive year!. Novak, along with other winners, will be featured in the February issue of Golf Digest which will be released this week. Golf Digest states, “Our...
Comments / 0