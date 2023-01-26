ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantera Dropped From Another Festival Amidst Backlash

By Katrina Nattress
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images South America

Another festival has dropped Pantera from its bill due to backlash concerning allegations of past racist behavior from the band's singer Phil Anselmo. Austrian festival Gasometer is the latest to pull the plug on the band's reunion tour .

"PANTERA concert on the 31st May 2023 at the Vienna Gasometer will be canceled," a translated statement from Gasometer reads. "All tickets can be returned where they were purchased. Thank you for your understanding."

The move comes after two German festivals — Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park — yanked Pantera from their headlining slots. Foo Fighters will be replacing them .

The incident in question happened in 2016, when Anselmo was performing at the annual Dimebash tribute to late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell in Hollywood. He ended the show by giving what looked like a Nazi salute and yelling “white power.” Anselmo first claimed it was an inside joke about the white wine he was drinking backstage, but later shared a video apology expressing remorse for his actions.

“I’m here to basically respond to all the heat I’ve been getting that I deserve completely,” he began. “I was at the Dimebash, and it was extremely late at night. There was heavy-duty talk between myself and those who love Dime. And heavy emotions were flowing, jokes were made backstage that transpired upon the stage, and it was ugly. It was uncalled for.”

“And anyone who knows me and my true nature knows that I don’t believe in any of that; I don’t want to be part of any group," he continued. "I’m an individual, and I am a thousand percent apologetic to anyone that took offense to what I said because you should have taken offense to what I said. And I am so sorry, and I hope you just … man, give me another chance to … just give me another chance. I love all of you. And anyone who’s met me, anyone who knows me knows that I love all of you. Bless you.”

Comments / 153

Clonedpig
4d ago

Pantera was one of the only acts worth seeing at the other two events that canceled them. I’m sure this one is similarly weak without them.

Reply(6)
30
Tommy Guns
4d ago

Then I guess Dimebags rebel flag guitars would've gotten them booted from the events, had he still been alive, and well.

Reply(7)
36
Great White Cat
3d ago

You expect anyone to choose you over Phil Anselmo and Pantera? It's Pantera! You can go 🖕yourselves. Respect, walk, stop even talking to us. Go.

Reply(1)
19
