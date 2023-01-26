Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Two Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Incident that Caused Multiple Car Crash on Skyland Boulevard
The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men in connection with a car theft that caused a multiple car accident and drew a large police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. A release from TPD said investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division received information that a truck stolen...
wbrc.com
14-year-old shot, another in custody after argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a 14-year-old was shot and another 14-year-old was taken into custody January 30. West Precinct Officers were called to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West on a report of a person shot. Officers found a teenager with a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire...
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday
Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
wbrc.com
Body found in vacant Jefferson Co. apartment
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant apartment January 30. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon. Authorities say a maintenance worker found the body which appeared to be...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
wbrc.com
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
wbrc.com
86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham. According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone...
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect taken into custody after stove falls out of car during police chase
One person was taken into custody Sunday morning after a car chase involving the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the chase began after a deputy spotted a car leaving a neighborhood with a stove inside the trunk. During the chase, the suspect lost the stove and...
wbrc.com
Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road. The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning. Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household...
wbrc.com
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
