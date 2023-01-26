Read full article on original website
Bundesliga Revisits Media Rights Sale
German soccer’s governing body is reportedly set to resume discussions on selling a stake in a new media rights subsidiary. The DFL, which is expected to agree on the talks at a meeting in early February, will consider both domestic and international rights, according to Bloomberg. Conversations were reportedly hindered late last year by the departure of CEO Donata Hopfen.
More U.S. Investors Showing Interest in Serie A Media Stake
Another U.S.-based financial services company has expressed interest in the media arm of Italy’s top soccer league. Goldman Sachs is reportedly eyeing an investment in financing Serie A’s media business as the league prepares to sell domestic and international media rights in 2024. Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. expressed interest in investing up to $1.1 billion in Serie A’s media unit.
Premier League Unfazed By Downturn, Strikes Crypto Deal
The world’s biggest and most popular soccer league isn’t backing away from crypto. The Premier League is expanding its digital footprint with a four-year, exclusive deal with blockchain-based fantasy soccer game Sorare. As part of the agreement, Sorare players can buy and use officially licensed digital cards representing...
JPMorgan Eyes $1B Investment in Serie A Media Unit
A New York-based financial services company is looking to bolster the media arm of Italy’s top soccer league. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has reportedly expressed “preliminary interest” in financing Serie A’s media business with between $761 million and $1.1 billion in bank financing. Italy’s top domestic league is preparing to sell domestic and international media rights in 2024.
Adidas, MSG Sports Among Backers of Sapphire Sport’s Venture Fund
Some of the largest companies in sports have invested in a new venture capital fund. Sapphire Sport has raised $181 million from a group of investors that include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Adidas, Madison Square Garden Sports, Arctos Sports Partners, City Football Group, and AEG Worldwide. The fund has also received...
The Soccer Manager Who Got His Start in a Video Game
Will Still’s managing career began in a video game — and has since evolved into one of European soccer’s great narratives. Since taking over as full-time manager of Stade de Reims, Still and the Ligue 1 club are unbeaten in their last 12 matches — most recently included a stunning 1-1 draw on the road against French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
Endorsement Magnet Shohei Ohtani Signs with New Balance
One of sports apparel’s most enduring brands is adding arguably baseball’s biggest name to its impressive roster of endorsers. On Tuesday, New Balance announced that it has signed Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani to a long-term partnership. The 2021 American League MVP’s first campaign with the...
Switzerland Faces Pushback Over FIFA Loans
A group of European officials no longer want FIFA’s money. Swiss officials are reportedly hesitant to borrow money from soccer’s international governing body after $2 billion worth of loans to capital city Bern drew criticism. “The priority is to have low-risk and short-term investments to be able to...
