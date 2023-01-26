Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know
HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
Click2Houston.com
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads
KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
Click2Houston.com
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler crash blocks three lanes on I-10 Katy Freeway near Taylor Street
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler that crashed on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound has shut down several lanes near Taylor Street. Camera footage from Houston TranStar shows two right lanes blocked on I-10 and an entrance ramp from I-45 North Freeway are blocked off as crews clear the scene. No injuries...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – As many as 50 vehicles were broken into Sunday night while parked inside a parking garage at the Ashford Apartments located off Dairy Ashford. Tenants said the complex bills itself as a safe place to live. “It says they have cameras. It says they have a security...
Click2Houston.com
Brookfield Residential now in Houston, gearing up for huge grand opening event
HOUSTON – Each day more and more families are moving to Houston, and along with it, need find a new place to live. Maybe you’re buying a first home, or looking for something a little bit larger, because your parents are moving in with you. Brookfield Residential is...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO Sergeant injured in major crash involving possible wrong way driver on North Freeway HOV lane, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Sheriff’s sergeant was hurt in a major crash with a possible wrong-way driver on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, according to authorities. According to deputies, the crash happened early Sunday. Deputies said a sergeant was headed to work on the HOV...
Click2Houston.com
Mother, 2-year-old boy escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
Click2Houston.com
Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
Click2Houston.com
Driver killed in head-on collision in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – A driver is dead after a head-on collision in Spring Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 19400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to HCSO, a man named Robert Charles Hawkins was operating a black Ford Ranger...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for homeowner, stolen vehicle after man found shot to death inside northwest Houston home, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a homeowner after another man was found shot to death inside his northwest Houston home on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. At around 8:30 a.m., a man was found shot to death during a welfare check at a home located...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them
HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect wanted in fatal September shooting of man at SW Houston hotel, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston in September. Aaron Joseph Bruno, 25, is charged with the murder of Derek Davis, 25, and unlawful carrying of a weapon...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police. Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets
The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
Click2Houston.com
Click2Win: Royal Treatment to Bun B’s Southern Takeover presented by Crown Royal
Are you ready to rodeo? Crown Royal is giving one lucky winner the chance to win the Royal Treatment to see Houston’s own Bun B at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! Scroll down to enter now. One winner will be selected to receive the Royal Treatment which includes...
Click2Houston.com
3 transported to hospital after man shoots at ex-girlfriend in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Three people have been transported to the hospital following a possible domestic dispute in north Harris County on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Strawn around 8 p.m. According to preliminary...
