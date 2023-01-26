ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads

KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
LA PORTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Driver killed in head-on collision in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – A driver is dead after a head-on collision in Spring Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 19400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to HCSO, a man named Robert Charles Hawkins was operating a black Ford Ranger...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them

HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police. Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets

The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
HOUSTON, TX

