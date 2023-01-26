Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody
A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
Two arrested in connection to Monday night carjacking in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police arrest two for their involvement in an armed carjacking in the 300 block of east Betteravia Monday night around 11 p.m. The post Two arrested in connection to Monday night carjacking in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two arrests after carjacking, police pursuit in Santa Maria
Police first received reports at 11 p.m. of multiple suspects armed with guns in the process of a carjacking on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.
Grover Beach Police ask for public help to identify two attempting to steal a catalytic converter
The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning. The post Grover Beach Police ask for public help to identify two attempting to steal a catalytic converter appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage
Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison
23-year-old Los Osos Gianna Brencola was sentenced to six years in prison for her second DUI violation in 2021, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney. The post 23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘No day is ever the same,’ Grover Beach officer says
GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Grover Police Department says “no day is ever the same” as a Police Officer. In a Facebook post, Grover Police says they often handle traffic accidents, thefts, and the occasional assault in their little beach community. Police say they were we’re dispatched to check on three goats Saturday running […]
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman who killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run is headed back to prison
The woman who hit cyclist Kennedy Love just got sentenced for another DUI.
Two arrested for possession of drugs in Paso Robles, police say
Paso Robles police officers arrested two people while serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.
Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and
NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
Crash closes Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay
The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m.
3 Central Coast law enforcement agencies denounce Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott called the conduct “another sad day for law enforcement.”
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero teacher accused of touching students, making threats
An Atascadero Middle School teacher is in jail for allegedly threatening and terrorizing others after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a student. Health and physical education teacher James Klink posted dozens of bizarre rants on Facebook this year. Using bad language and misspelled words, the 56-year-old teacher disparages students, parents and school staff while blaming cartels and Freemasons for his ongoing legal problems.
calcoastnews.com
Officer shoots carjacker in Santa Maria, video released
The Santa Maria Police Department released video on Friday of an officer shooting a carjacker in Santa Maria in December. On Dec. 15, 24-year-old Francisco Gomez allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint. Shortly afterwards, a patrol officer attempted to pull Gomez over. A chase ensued with officers following the carjacker through the city.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
KSBW.com
Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
kprl.com
Paso Robles City Council 01.31.2023
Generally, the only meet on the first and third Tuesdays, but Paso Robles city council is meeting tonight at the library conference room. They’ll discuss participation in the San Luis Obispo county desalination study. They’ll get a report on the downtown on-street parking programs. And they’ll discuss expanding the...
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
Santa Maria/Lompoc branch of NAACP releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The Santa Maria/Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The post Santa Maria/Lompoc branch of NAACP releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0