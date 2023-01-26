ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody

A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage

Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No day is ever the same,’ Grover Beach officer says

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Grover Police Department says “no day is ever the same” as a Police Officer. In a Facebook post, Grover Police says they often handle traffic accidents, thefts, and the occasional assault in their little beach community.  Police say they were we’re dispatched to check on three goats Saturday running […]
GROVER BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero teacher accused of touching students, making threats

An Atascadero Middle School teacher is in jail for allegedly threatening and terrorizing others after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a student. Health and physical education teacher James Klink posted dozens of bizarre rants on Facebook this year. Using bad language and misspelled words, the 56-year-old teacher disparages students, parents and school staff while blaming cartels and Freemasons for his ongoing legal problems.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Officer shoots carjacker in Santa Maria, video released

The Santa Maria Police Department released video on Friday of an officer shooting a carjacker in Santa Maria in December. On Dec. 15, 24-year-old Francisco Gomez allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint. Shortly afterwards, a patrol officer attempted to pull Gomez over. A chase ensued with officers following the carjacker through the city.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 01.31.2023

Generally, the only meet on the first and third Tuesdays, but Paso Robles city council is meeting tonight at the library conference room. They’ll discuss participation in the San Luis Obispo county desalination study. They’ll get a report on the downtown on-street parking programs. And they’ll discuss expanding the...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy