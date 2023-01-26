ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijpr.org

Community groups to discuss Rogue River Basin water issues Saturday in Medford

The Water Action Community event is being organized by the Cave Junction-based Water League and volunteer group Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance. The event will cover themes including water rights and water law; equity between domestic, industrial and commercial water users; indigenous perspectives about water; and legal principles like the Public Trust Doctrine and Rights of Nature.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Wed 9:25 | Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns

We can't wish away the too-frequent appearance of guns at schools. But we can take steps to head off potentially lethal situations, and city schools in Klamath Falls are going with artificial intelligence as a tool. The school system recently signed up with ZeroEyes, an AI-assisted program for identifying people...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
CBS News

Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kpic

Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy