ijpr.org
Community groups to discuss Rogue River Basin water issues Saturday in Medford
The Water Action Community event is being organized by the Cave Junction-based Water League and volunteer group Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance. The event will cover themes including water rights and water law; equity between domestic, industrial and commercial water users; indigenous perspectives about water; and legal principles like the Public Trust Doctrine and Rights of Nature.
ijpr.org
Wed 9:25 | Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns
We can't wish away the too-frequent appearance of guns at schools. But we can take steps to head off potentially lethal situations, and city schools in Klamath Falls are going with artificial intelligence as a tool. The school system recently signed up with ZeroEyes, an AI-assisted program for identifying people...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive
Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants...
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
KTVL
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
kpic
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
