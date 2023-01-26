Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip could be the next Samsung rivals
Looks like OnePlus has locked names for its upcoming foldable phones. OnePlus has trademarked names for two phones — the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip. The company is expected to launch its first foldable phones this year. OnePlus is reportedly testing at least one of these phones...
Android Authority
Just ahead of Galaxy S23 launch, Samsung expects dip in smartphone demand
Samsung expects demand to pick up only in the second half of the year. Samsung has posted weak profit numbers for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to low chip demand, economic uncertainties, and customers buying fewer new gadgets. The company expected demand for smartphones to decrease across all segments...
Android Authority
Apple's first AR headset could have pretty awful battery life for $3,000
You might want to stay plugged in when using Apple's mixed-reality headset. A veteran journalist has shared more details about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset. The device will apparently offer just two hours of battery life and a limited amount of content at launch. We’ve heard about Apple‘s upcoming...
Android Authority
Another ultra-premium phone could be getting a one-inch camera sensor
The leak suggests the phones could launch in February. Oppo may deliver three versions of the Find X6 next month. The three versions could consist of two Pro models and a base model. One of the Pro models will get a one-inch camera sensor. The news may be swirling around...
Android Authority
Forget more megapixels, your next phone's camera could offer whiter teeth
The processors bring increased horsepower, hardware-based ray tracing, and satellite connectivity, but it definitely seems like more of an evolutionary year in terms of classical camera capabilities. Both Mediatek and Qualcomm’s high-end chips don’t see major changes in terms of photo and video resolutions or frame rates. But...
Android Authority
OnePlus all but launches the OnePlus 11R ahead of February 7 event
From RAM and battery details to screen and charging info, here's what you should know. OnePlus has revealed more OnePlus 11R details ahead of the February 7 launch. The phone will offer a 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging. OnePlus confirmed last week that the OnePlus 11R...
Android Authority
The US has dealt the final blow to Huawei's phone business
Huawei can't even use 4G Snapdragon chipsets in its smartphones. What does this mean for the phone division's future?. The US has reportedly stepped up its trade ban against Huawei. Huawei will be unable to access even 4G chips under the revised policy. Huawei has been subjected to a US...
Android Authority
Watch Galaxy Unpacked live here: Catch the Galaxy S23 reveal and more!
Stay tuned for all the surprises Samsung has in store. Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event today. The event will be both in-person and live-streamed, which you can watch right here. Samsung will show off the Galaxy S23 series and more. The wait is over; the highly anticipated Samsung...
Android Authority
One UI 5.1 changes leaked, including exclusive Galaxy S23 features.
The One UI 5.1 update is set to bring a whole host of new features to your Galaxy phones. A new leak has detailed many of the ew features coming to Galaxy phones with Oen UI 5.1. The list includes some exclusive Galaxy S23 series software tricks. Samsung’s Galaxy S23...
Android Authority
Here's what it's like using the Nothing Phone 1 in the United States
You'll face some issues and idiosyncracies, but overall, it works just fine. When the Nothing Phone 1 landed in the middle of 2022, US buyers were disappointed to hear that it would not come to the United States. A lack of carrier partnerships and a lack of proven marketability were likely the primary reasons behind this move. However, just because the phone isn’t sold here doesn’t mean you can’t use the Nothing Phone 1 in the US. You just can’t buy one and have it shipped to a US address.
Android Authority
Apple to launch a foldable iPad next year: Analyst
The device is expected to feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple could launch its foldable iPad in 2024. The device is expected to feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Apple may not launch any new iPads this year, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has...
Android Authority
YouTube Music has a pesky censorship bug on Nest Hubs; here's how to bypass it
Sensitive lyrics are fine, sensitive album art not so much. My wife got me a Google Nest Hub for Christmas this year, and I am a big fan. I keep it in the kitchen and jam out to some music while we cook food. It’s loud enough to use when we’re in the adjacent living room and dining room as well. So, it came as a surprise to me when one day, it randomly stopped playing music through YouTube Music. I checked to see what was happening and saw a sensitive content warning on the display.
Android Authority
The latest T-Mobile breach affected Google Fi customers too
Google doesn't refer to its "primary network provider" by name, but we know who it is. Google has announced that some Fi user data was affected by a breach. The firm said the breach affected its primary network provider. T-Mobile is Google’s primary network in the US. T-Mobile announced...
Android Authority
How to charge your Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil is like any other piece of technology. It runs on a battery, and eventually, the battery charge is going to run out. So you need to know how to charge your Apple Pencil. The good news is that charging the Apple Pencil can be as quick as 20 minutes. But the charging method differs depending on which generation of Pencil you have. Let’s take a look at both Pencils and how to juice them up.
Android Authority
'More premium' Nothing Phone 2 confirmed with US launch 'number one priority'
It looks like most of the things Nothing fans wanted with the Phone 1 could come true with the Phone 2. Carl Pei has confirmed details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. The phone will launch this year and be “more premium” than the Phone 1. A US...
Android Authority
ChatGPT: What is it and how to use it?
ChatGPT is the most capable chatbot the world has ever seen. Artificial intelligence has come a long way in recent years. From computational photography to self-driving cars, we’ve seen the technology unlock new possibilities and disrupt entire industries. Now, we’re seemingly at the cusp of another revolution with ChatGPT, which has the ability to generate human-like text with nearly perfect grammar. And as its name suggests, it can even engage in a back-and-forth conversation.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔋 Is Facebook killing phone batteries?
Plus more Galaxy S23 leaks ahead of tomorrow's Unpacked, Nothing Phone 2 confirmed, AI voice abuse, and more top tech news. 😎 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. It’s the last day of the month and though January hasn’t been a bad one, today we’ve got not one but two top stories for you, including some Facebook controversy.
Android Authority
How to force close apps on Windows
Sometimes a little force is necessary. Whenever you’re using any computer, there’s a chance that an app or program will freeze up. When an app becomes unresponsive for a prolonged amount of time, you should probably close all of its instances with the force quit function. Let’s review how to force quit on Windows.
Android Authority
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Everything we know and what we want to see
Following longstanding rumors, Apple released a “pro” smartwatch in 2022 in the form of the Apple Watch Ultra. The product offers various enhancements over other Apple Watch models, such as superior battery life, extra durability, a brighter screen, and a dedicated action button. Can we expect an Apple Ultra 2nd generation? What upgrades might it have, and when could it ship? We’ve pieced together all the Apple Watch Ultra 2 rumors so far, as well as the upgrades we’d like to see.
Comments / 0