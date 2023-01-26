Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
News Channel Nebraska
Slama: LB 66 allows ATVs on rural roads
LINCOLN – State Sen. Julie Slama’s latest legislative column highlights her bill to allow ATVs for street use. Slama’s says LB 66 makes sense for rural life, where cities can already allow ATVs within city limits. The said ATVs and UTVs on rural roads allows people to...
News Channel Nebraska
Pursuit near Gretna leads to arrest of Colorado minor
GRETNA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado minor near Gretna after a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 mph. Troopers said they saw a Subaru WRX allegedly speeding at a rate of over 100 mph at 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435, on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi hauling cattle rolls over near O'Neill
O’NEILL, Neb. – Authorities in northern Nebraska spent nearly seven hours in the snow after a semi carrying cattle rolled over near O’Neill. The O’Neill Volunteer Fire Department said Saturday that the semi rolled into a ditch that included both old snow and new, making for a “difficult situation.”
News Channel Nebraska
Rosters set for 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic
NORFOLK Neb. -- The best high school football players and coaches are being recognized, with rosters for the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic being unveiled Tuesday. Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters...
