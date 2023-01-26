Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem last week.
ijpr.org
New Gov. Tina Kotek’s first budget plan calls for big spending on housing, education and behavioral health
New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to spend $1 billion in the next two years to preserve and build more affordable housing, funnel more than $9 billion to public schools and devote millions to increase staffing at the Oregon State Hospital, under a $240.6 billion proposed spending plan released on Tuesday.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
ijpr.org
Tue 9:40 | Oregon legislators urged to support Workplace Psychological Safety Act
Even if you're not entirely happy with your job, you should be able to do it without people messing with you. In fact, it's the law. Well, some laws, anyway... those can get your co-workers in trouble if they physically attack you. But advocacy groups find some holes in laws...
Comments / 0