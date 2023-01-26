Read full article on original website
Tuesday morning top stories:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. More schools are delaying the start of class this morning due to icy roads. Memphis police revealed two more officers of their duty over the death of Tyre Nichols. Three first responders were also fired for failing to treat his injuries. Details here:...
Lubbock Meals on Wheels urgently looking for delivery drivers today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today. Many of the organization’s regular volunteers have canceled due to the inclement weather. However, meals still need to be delivered. Today, delivery drivers do not need to have registered with Meals on...
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sweet Pea
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sweet Pea KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Sweet Pea has a lot of personality! She is always ready for an adventure and loves to play with people and dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
2023 Gala moves UMC closer to fundraising goal for new Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Deanna McKinney was diagnosed with a rare cancer, her doctors recommended treatment at UMC. To their surprise, just a few months later, her husband, Paul, would also be diagnosed with cancer. While cancer diagnoses are always difficult, the caregivers at UMC ensured that Deanna and Paul’s treatments would always be done together, side by side, hand in hand. Though Paul has since passed, Deanna remains strong in her fight against cancer. Her fond memories of her husband and his lasting inspiration drive her every day.
Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kylo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for almost two months. Kylo is small, but has a big heart! He never barks and would be a great companion for you or another dog. Kylo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Volunteers step up to help Meals on Wheels following weather delivery concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slick road conditions left Lubbock Meals on Wheels in a bind today after volunteers called in over concerns that the weather presented delivery risks. But, one social media post showed just how fast the Lubbock community can come together. Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals...
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover involving two Ropes ISD students Tuesday morning. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 near Wolfforth around 9:30 a.m. Authorities stated the 18-year-old driving the vehicle lost control after hitting a “slick patch” on the CR 1300 overpass. The vehicle rolled...
Salvation Army activates Cold Patrol, Cold Cot mode
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is stepping up once again as sub-freezing temperatures are expected over most of the week. Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at the shelter says it is officially in “cold cot” mode. Meaning the shelter will go above normal capacity to house as many people as possible during this cold snap.
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman near a bar in downtown Lubbock. Jonathon Shadden, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. GRAPHIC WARNING: The below...
1 killed in rollover near Lamesa
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - DPS has released information on a fatal crash involving one vehicle on US 87, just three miles south of Lamesa. According to DPS, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 64-year-old Benjamin Arcos-Rios, was traveling southbound at an unsafe speed considering the precarious roadway conditions due to ice.
Register for Daddy/Daughter or Mommy/Son Valentine Dances to be held at Hodges Social Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only two days left to register for a pair of Valentine Dances to be hosted at the Hodges Social Hall on Feb. 3 and 4. There will be a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Mommy-Son Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Arena announced Monday country artist Luke Bryan will perform in concert Thursday, July 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com. More information coming soon!
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Wolfforth that left one household without a home and several other apartments damaged. An apartment on the ground floor of the Reserves at Preston Trails caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Wolfforth Fire Department official.
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
