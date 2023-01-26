Read full article on original website
They Were Surrounded By FIRE
Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
Coyotes Saturday-Boosters Tonight!
Our Shelby girls & boys travel over to Columbia Falls, Saturday afternoon, & the Shelby Booster Club meets tonight (Tues.) This evening's booster meeting's at 7, down at the Alibi. BTW, this Saturday's matchup with the Shelby Coyotes & the Columbia Falls Wildcats will be broadcast on KSEN, Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:45. GO COYOTES!!
It’s For Our Community
There's a Community Blood Drive coming up this Thursday, the 2nd, here in Shelby. The "Drive" will be up & running Thursday afternoon from noon until 6, over at the Shelby Civic Center. You can now make/schedule your appointments ahead of time by calling the American Red Cross at 868 0911.
More On “Changing” Our Fair
Earlier this week, I blogged on the Marias Fair Board looking for local input on changing our 4 County Marias Fair week to the end of June. The fair board meets monthly on the 1st Wednesday, of the month over at the ambulance barn. They'll be taking comments at their next meeting, next Wednesday, the 1st, beginning at 6:30. You're welcome to stop by & share your comments & concerns. If you can't make the meeting, you can still contact the board at 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby MT 59474.
It’s One For The BOOKS
The Toole County Friends of the Library has kicked off their book sale, & it's going to be one bonanza of a sale too! They've got books, books, books & even more books all available during regular library hours. All the proceeds of the sale will go to the Friends of the Library, & I ask you, "How can you NOT be a friend of the library!" Don't worry about a thing, the book sale's on right now until further notice...
Comments / 0