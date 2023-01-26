Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
The Hockey Writers
Laraque Warns Oilers to Stay Away From Habs’ Edmundson
The Edmonton Oilers’ next game isn’t until Feb. 7 and with so much downtime, the burning question of “Are the Oilers going to trade for another defenceman?” will surely ramp up from now until then. A player known to be on their radar is Montreal Canadiens’ defenceman Joel Edmundson, who left a game early on Jan. 26, and the Canadiens announced a day later that the blueliner was listed only as day-to-day.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken, Senators
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils are expected to be buyers. Who do they have their eyes on? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are said to be a team that has an interest in Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes. Could Bo Horvat be on...
The Hockey Writers
Devils GM Fitzgerald Could Have 3 Panthers as Trade Targets
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was at FLA Live Arena over the weekend when the Florida Panthers hosted the Boston Bruins. With the trade deadline weeks away, speculation season is in full swing, and fans are paying extra close attention to which scouts and front-office personnel are in attendance at games throughout the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Larkin & Bertuzzi Represent Best & Worst Cases in Contract Talks
It’s said that timing is everything, and that’s certainly the case for Detroit Red Wings forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi as they await their next contracts. The two forwards are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) this summer. Larkin and Bertuzzi’s agents have been hard at work negotiating new contracts with Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings, but have not agreed to anything yet.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Hall, McAvoy & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It took over half of the 2022-23 season, but the Boston Bruins are...
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Islanders’ Blockbuster Trade for Bo Horvat
Our first big trade of the 2022-23 season went down early yesterday evening. The Vancouver Canucks dealt Bo Horvat, who had long been in the rumor mill, to the New York Islanders in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier, and the Islanders’ top prospect — Aatu Raty. The first-round pick the Islanders gave up is top-12 protected and becomes an unprotected 2024 first if the Islanders end up with a top-12 selection in 2023. Who came out as the winner in this trade? Let’s take a look.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Ducks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Panthers
Looking to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in 2022-23, the Boston Bruins were looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26 when they played the Florida Panthers for the final time in the regular-season on Saturday (Jan. 28). It looked like they were on their way to avoiding their first back-to-back losses before disaster struck.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mounting Power Play Struggles Won’t Last Forever
The Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. The Bruins are also in the midst of their worst slump all season long. Both things can be true. What can also be true is that a slump, though not ideal, is far from the end of the world. The Bruins have given themselves enough breathing room in the standings that they can absorb a skid like this without it causing too much of an issue for them in the grand scheme of things. Still, the team will undoubtedly want to bounce back and get back to their winning ways sooner rather than later; this starts with getting the power play back on track.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from 2022-23 Northern Swing
The cliche “it’s not how you start, but how you finish” might be fitting for the Windsor Spitfires this past weekend. On a season-long, five-game road trip, they found a way to battle through injuries and inconsistent hockey to finish strong. Now, they’re ready for some home cooking.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Milestones & the Nylander Narrative
Heading into the NHL’s All-Star break, looking at a team’s standing can be a good determinant of where they lineup amongst the league’s 32 teams. For some, it’s a good time to rest, regroup and get back to 100 percent, while others will join stars from around the league in its annual so-called showcase of hockey’s best.
The Hockey Writers
5 Must-Lose Canadiens Games that Remain in 2022-23
On the plus side, if the Montreal Canadiens win all their remaining games, they’ll end up with well over 100 points. Seeing as the 100-point Washington Capitals just made the playoffs as the second Eastern Conference wild-card team in 2021-22 though, that still makes the vast majority of those remaining Habs games must-win affairs.
The Hockey Writers
Senators May Have Found Their Ideal Forward Lines
The Ottawa Senators have scratched and clawed their way back to a .500 winning percentage with an impressive three-game winning streak. Within those games, head coach D.J. Smith has tinkered with his forward lines, and they seem to be providing some of the best offensive performances of the season. These...
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Red Wings Prospects in the NCAA
When you think of prospect development you may think of the American Hockey League (AHL), Ontario Hockey League, or maybe even the Swedish Hockey League. However, college hockey is also a great development step for players yearning for a professional career someday. I, for one, absolutely love college hockey. The atmosphere, the developing talent, and the excitement you see whenever a goal is scored is something special to watch.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Overtime Win vs Golden Knights
The past month has been one to forget for the New York Islanders as they went 4-8-3 and fell to sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. That said, they found a way to head into the All-Star Break on a high note with a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights, allowing them to sweep the season series against the Western Conference opponent.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Should Target Panthers’ Bennett to Bolster Middle Six
There’s been more than enough trade speculation in recent weeks, not just with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but with every team. And, with the news of the Vancouver Canucks trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, it would appear the first domino has fallen. Now, it...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Still Fighting the Negative Effects of Paul Maurice
Of all the adjectives and phrases I’ve read on social media to describe the Winnipeg Jets’ play of late, a text I got from a good friend who is an avid fan was my favourite. “The Jets are playing like hot garbage lately” made me laugh out loud in an empty room. He’s not wrong. The Jets are currently not playing to the system head coach Rick Bowness has implemented but instead have reverted to the bad habits they fell into under former coach Paul Maurice.
Comments / 0