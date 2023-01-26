Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Aaron Rodgers Shares Serious Praise for New Jets OC Hackett
With speculation swirling over Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers's next move, a familiar name from his recent past is resurfacing. That would be Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Rodgers’s offensive coordinator for three seasons in Green Bay. It was under Hackett’s tutelage that Rodgers rejuvenated his career, winning MVP awards in 2020 and ’21.
Dolphins Land Fangio as DC
The Miami Dolphins got their man to run their defense. The team has agreed to terms with highly regarded defensive mind Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.P. Fangio will be getting a three-year contract with a fourth-team team option, per Pelissero.
Insiders Battle on Twitter Over Viral Sean Payton-to-Broncos Rumor
On Tuesday, news broke that the Denver Broncosare finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton's coaching rights. Payton will become the 20th head coach in Broncos history. As Broncos Country soars with elation over the Payton news, one NFL insider threw some cold water on...
Commanders ‘Home-Run Swing’: QB Anthony Richardson in Mock Draft
MOBILE, Ala. - The Washington Commanders need to find a No. 1 quarterback. We're not talking about a starting quarterback. No, the Commanders have had plenty of those. What Washington needs is to find its true franchise leader for the future. And in Trevor Sikkema's latest mock draft for Pro...
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Derek Carr Named Replacement in 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
Quarterback Derek Carr will take the field as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders for one last time at Allegiant Stadium. Carr's agent, Tim Younger, announced Tuesday morning that the quarterback had been named to this year's NFL Pro Bowl, making it the fourth time in his career. Carr...
Rams Unsung Hero? WR Van Jefferson ‘Proving It’
If the 2022-23 Los Angeles Rams were a movie, the team lacked a leading man due to injuries that decimated the reigning Super Bowl champions. Sequels are almost never as good as the original. However, there is a cast of main characters including coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver...
J.J. Watt on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Hire: ‘Let’s Gooooooo!’
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
Broncos Take Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in PFF Mock Draft
With the Denver Broncos’ selection acquired via the Bradly Chubb trade finally reaching its resting place at the No. 29 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, fans can now start to ponder which players could be added to a roster in need of some young, exciting talent. The Broncos...
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job
For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Mike Tomlin Taking Special Interest in DT Keion White at Senior Bowl
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to bolster their defense at all levels in this coming NFL Draft, and head coach Mike Tomlin got a jump on scouting defensive prospects at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, this week. Tomlin was taking a special interest in the defensive...
Jamaal Williams: Dan Campbell Can Bring the ‘Beast’ Out of You
Jamaal Williams had a record-breaking season for the Detroit Lions in 2022. The running back set the team’s single-season rushing touchdown record, breaking Barry Sanders’ mark set in 1991. He also became the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush did it in 2013. He was a...
