Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Related
waer.org
Syracuse police share video clips of Armory Square arrest that injured woman
The Syracuse Police Department released selected video footage on Monday of an arrest over the weekend that left a woman injured. Police said they responded to a report that a woman, later identified as Uniyah Chatman, stole a tip jar from an eatery in Armory Square in the early hours of Saturday.
wxhc.com
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
whcuradio.com
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
localsyr.com
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder of three Syracuse Police officers
The shooter was arrested after running away. The gun had a single bullet remaining in the chamber, police found.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
waer.org
Public Safety chair calls for patience in investigation of police use of force incident
The Syracuse Police Department Monday released body warn camera footage of an incident downtown over the weekend where a woman was injured while being arrested. The chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety Committee is urging the public to let ongoing investigations play out. Chol Majok sits on the...
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya
DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician
ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
cnycentral.com
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022
FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
wxhc.com
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office January 27, 2023
For Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date. On 1/25/23...
Comments / 0