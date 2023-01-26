ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

localsyr.com

Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya

DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician

ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022

FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
FULTON, NY
wxhc.com

Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny

The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
CORTLAND, NY

