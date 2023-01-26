Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Miami police union backs ‘dedicated’ Martin Zilber for City Commission
‘The Judge understands that police resources have not grown in these neighborhoods as is needed.’. Retired Judge Martin Zilber’s bid for the Miami Commission now has the backing of a union representing more than 2,000 active and retired city police officers. The Miami branch of the Fraternal Order of...
tamaractalk.com
Florida Politics: Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton Lands $80K-a-Year County Position
Marlon Bolton also makes more than $53K in his city role. Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton has just been hired as Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers’ aide — earning a salary of $80,000 in addition to his $53,299 City Commissioner pay. Bolton, who is also a pastor...
Click10.com
City board probes witnesses about alleged Miami police retaliation on whistleblowers
MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales testified on Tuesday in front of the city’s Civil Service Board during a meeting about alleged police corruption at City Hall. The South Florida Police Benevolent Association subpoenaed Morales and other members of the Miami Police Department to testify after whistleblowers reported alleged racism and corruption within the department.
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim goes one-on-one with Republican Congresswoman and former judge and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on what she expects to unfold in the coming months on Capitol Hill., including divisions within the Republican caucus, the possible exclusion of certain democrats from committee assignments, and the possible replacement of the existing tax system with a sales tax system. Guest: U.S Rep. Laurel Lee/(R) DISTRICT 15 – WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
pacechronicle.com
Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida
BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
niceville.com
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
25 people in Florida are charged with a scheme to get fake nursing diplomas
The defendants allegedly took part in a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three Florida-based nursing schools, according to recently unsealed federal indictments.
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video
MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries. A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror. "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said. The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida. West Palm Beach school involved:West Palm-area nursing...
Retiring Miami Police sergeant trashes superiors during last transmission
MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon."You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido. "Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off...
