North Miami Beach, FL

Miami police union backs ‘dedicated’ Martin Zilber for City Commission

‘The Judge understands that police resources have not grown in these neighborhoods as is needed.’. Retired Judge Martin Zilber’s bid for the Miami Commission now has the backing of a union representing more than 2,000 active and retired city police officers. The Miami branch of the Fraternal Order of...
City board probes witnesses about alleged Miami police retaliation on whistleblowers

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales testified on Tuesday in front of the city’s Civil Service Board during a meeting about alleged police corruption at City Hall. The South Florida Police Benevolent Association subpoenaed Morales and other members of the Miami Police Department to testify after whistleblowers reported alleged racism and corruption within the department.
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff

MIAMI -- Jim goes one-on-one with Republican Congresswoman and former judge and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on what she expects to unfold in the coming months on Capitol Hill., including divisions within the Republican caucus, the possible exclusion of certain democrats from committee assignments, and the possible replacement of the existing tax system with a sales tax system.                 Guest:     U.S Rep. Laurel Lee/(R) DISTRICT 15 – WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video

MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries.  A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror.  "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
Retiring Miami Police sergeant trashes superiors during last transmission

MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon."You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido.  "Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off...
