Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Board of Commissioners chairman assistant arrested by GBI on charges of filing a false report of a crime and making false statements

JONESBORO — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the assistant to the chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. Katrina Holloway, 52, has been charged with false statements and filing a false report of a crime after GBI officials said she mailed a threatening letter to her boss, BOC Chairman Jeff Turner.
