Laker men’s basketball improves win streak to 12; Sparks joins 1,000 points club

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
