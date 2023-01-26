Read full article on original website
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial With Late Rapper’s Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle’s family will faceoff with the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster later this year in a trial after they failed to reach a deal over custody of his 14-year-old daughter Emani, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Court Superior judge has set a trial date for April 27. Nipsey’s family — including his brother Sam, sister Samantha and mother Angelique — have been battling it out with Tanisha for month. The two were ordered to attend a November 30 meditation but they were unable to hash out an agreement. As RadarOnline.com first...
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Fans Outraged By 'Out Of Pocket' 'Family Guy' Joke
Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
Lauren London: 5 Things To Know About Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Starring In ‘You People’
Lauren London stars in the romantic comedy ‘You People’ alongside Nia Long, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. The actress started in Hollywood as a background player in music videos before landing TV roles. She dated rapper Nipsey Hussle for six years before he was fatally shot in 2019.
Somebody Check On Boosie: His Daughter Made It Instagram Official With Her Girlfriend
The daughter of the Baton Rouge rapper, who is known for making homophobic comments, has a girlfriend.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign
it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence
In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
Drama Mama: Niecy Nash Laughs About Her Mother Not Believing She Was A ‘Good Dramatic Actress’
On Sunday, Jan. 15 Niecy Nash-Betts received an award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The actress, 52, was recognized for her role in the fictionalized biopic Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about one of America’s most notorious serial killers.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
ETOnline.com
Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack
Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video. The videos, released Friday night by Memphis...
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Suspect in killing of Migos rapper Takeoff out on $1 million bond, records show
The man accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to court records.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode
A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
