Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial With Late Rapper’s Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s family will faceoff with the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster later this year in a trial after they failed to reach a deal over custody of his 14-year-old daughter Emani, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Court Superior judge has set a trial date for April 27. Nipsey’s family — including his brother Sam, sister Samantha and mother Angelique — have been battling it out with Tanisha for month. The two were ordered to attend a November 30 meditation but they were unable to hash out an agreement. As RadarOnline.com first...
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Nipsey Hussle Fans Outraged By 'Out Of Pocket' 'Family Guy' Joke

Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother

Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign

it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence

In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode

A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.

