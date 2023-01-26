Read full article on original website
Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023
City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
Tuscaloosa County to vote on school district millage rate increase
People in Tuscaloosa County will soon have to vote on a proposed property tax increase the will shift the county millage rate from 4.5 mills to 12 mills. That increase in funds is supposed to provide an extra $15 million dollars to be used for improvements within the county’s school system.
Questions remain about who will clean up closed petroleum waste facility in St Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — ABC3340's I-Team continues to follow developments surrounding a closed petroleum waste facility in St. Clair County. It could hold tens of thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals. There are concerns Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc. could catch fire or have a catastrophic leak.
Birmingham Promise opens applications for paid internship program for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools students who will be seniors next school year can now apply to compete for paid internships with the Birmingham Promise program. Internships will be available at a range of local businesses. The deadline for applications for fall 2023 internships is April 7.
Birmingham City Council unanimously approves funding $5 million for amphitheater project
At Tuesday morning's city council meeting, Birmingham leaders approved their portion of funding for the amphitheater project. The city was asked to commit $5 million in funding for the facility which would go at the former Carraway Hospital location. The council passed this unanimously. Back in October, Mayor Randall Woodfin...
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
The Weather Authority: Scattered light rain through tomorrow, soaking rain Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling in the vicinity of a cold front over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning; the rest of the state is cloudy. We note a dense fog advisory is in effect for much of East and South Alabama, where visibility is very restricted. Today...
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
Talk of Alabama: Grief Share: Help for All | 1.31.2023
GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.
B'ham spending approved; Employee raises, family fun center, amphitheater project included
The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan from Mayor Woodfin to use an $81 million budget surplus for things ranging from a raise for city employees to a family fun center. The following items will be addressed during the current fiscal year:. CrossPlex Family Fun Center design and construction...
86-year-old dead after Hueytown house fire
An 86-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Hueytown. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 86-year-old Tommy Tucker died at UAB Hospital. The fire happened on January 28, 2023, in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive in Hueytown. Two adults were rescued by first responders, and another adult was able to get out of the house before the fire department arrived.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
A 57-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
Pilot transported to hospital after plane crash near Highway 280 in Talladega County
One person was injured after a twin-engine plane crashed near Highway 280 in a field near the area of Meadow Farm Lane. Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips said one person was transported to UAB Trauma for evaluation and treatment. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred around 5:40...
One dead after suspect shoots into group of people in Collegeville
One person is dead after a shooting in the Collegeville community of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation. The victim has been identified as Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Fairfield. Police said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on report of...
Calera PD says missing 12-year-old boy found safe
UPDATE: Police have reported Hall was found safe and was being returned to his family Sunday afternoon. The Calera Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy missing since Friday. Jayden Hall was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera. Police said he...
