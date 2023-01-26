ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023

City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
HELENA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama: Grief Share: Help for All | 1.31.2023

GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

86-year-old dead after Hueytown house fire

An 86-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Hueytown. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 86-year-old Tommy Tucker died at UAB Hospital. The fire happened on January 28, 2023, in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive in Hueytown. Two adults were rescued by first responders, and another adult was able to get out of the house before the fire department arrived.
HUEYTOWN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

A 57-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One dead after suspect shoots into group of people in Collegeville

One person is dead after a shooting in the Collegeville community of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation. The victim has been identified as Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Fairfield. Police said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on report of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Calera PD says missing 12-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Police have reported Hall was found safe and was being returned to his family Sunday afternoon. The Calera Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy missing since Friday. Jayden Hall was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera. Police said he...
CALERA, AL

