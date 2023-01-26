Read full article on original website
Asake Visits Senegal & Guards His Peace In New “Yoga” Single & Music Video
If you weren’t on our page over the weekend, you might have missed our new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists. Luckily for you, we’ve got more releases to share today (January 30), including a single from Nigeria’s own Asake. Earlier today, the...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Big Boogie Delivers 14 Tracks And A Fat Trel Feature On “Definition Of Big Dude” Album
In 2021, Big Boogie finally made a name for himself thanks to his work on UNDERRATED. The 16-track effort previously landed on Christmas Eve of that year and saw just one feature from his mentor, Yo Gotti. Today (January 31), the CMG artist is finally ready to unveil his next musical chapter via Definition of Big Dude.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
Radio DJ Jokes That Offset Surprising Cardi B On Stage Ruined His Wedding
In 2018, J Cruz of 92.3 The Real was set to get married at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi’s set & asked her to take him back, curbing plans. They’re in a much better place these days, but there was a time when Offset and Cardi B’s marriage was on the rocks. The “Up” rapper even filed for divorce and was ready to leave her husband; however, Offset wasn’t ready to call it quits. In 2018, Cardi was in the middle of performing her Rolling Loud set when the Migos rapper interrupted with a surprise appearance.
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Wiz Khalifa Drops New Single “Mercury Retrograde”
Wiz Khalifa has new music to smoke to with his new single, “Mercury Retrograde.”. If you’ve been looking for some “old Wiz,” then his new single is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Wiz Khalifa dishes out a laidback, spacey record that puts together his smooth flow and fly bars. At the same time, Wiz pushes back against the notion that you can’t smoke and be successful.
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
Drake Joins Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On Stage At Club LIV For DJ Stevie J’s Birthday
Drake, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunited on stage at Club LIV. Club LIV is still the place to be in Miami on Sunday nights. This week, Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz hit the stage for DJ Stevie J’s birthday and delivered some bangers. Drake, Lil Wayne, and...
Lil Jon Threatens To Sue Over “Lovers & Friends” Festival: Report
Lil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform. Live Nation is about to make an enemy out of Lil Jon. He’s known for his vivacious personality, noticeable adlibs, and fire productions, but a recent report states Jon isn’t happy with the Lovers & Friends Festival promoters. The concert returns in May, and Lil Jon Is upset that the title of his hit track is being used as the festival’s name.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Family Photo Mourning Late Rapper
PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter on Instagram, Monday. PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter. “We...
Rick Ross Reveals His First Rap Name In The 4th Grade
His nickname derived from a famous 1980s film, and you’ll never guess which one. Fans love a good “before they were famous” story, and this one arrives courtesy of Rick Ross. The Florida mogul has floated at the top of the Rap game for some time, but he comes from humble beginnings like other aspiring artists. Rozay sat down with The Crazy Sexy Cool Show and detailed his first Rap group in the fourth grade. The host wanted to know what the young rapping Ross’s name was.
Jeezy Finally Squashes Feud With Coach K
Coach K and Jeezy are back on good terms. Jeezy and Coach K finally put their differences aside during the Thug Motivation concert in Atlanta on Friday night. Though Jeezy and Coach K emerged alongside each other, their relationship quickly spoiled during his ascent to stardom. However, the two finally buried the hatchet. Coach K emerged on stage on Friday night to introduce Jeezy to the stage.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out “The Source” For Not Knowing He’s A Real DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with “The Source” on Twitter. DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.
Drake Shares Review Of Lil Yachty’s “Let’s Start Here”
Drake thinks Lil Yachty delivered a “masterpiece” with “Let’s Start Here.”. Drake has nothing but praise for Lil Yachty’s experimental album. On Friday, Lil Yachty unveiled his latest body of work, Let’s Start Here. Though it warranted different reactions, it’s arguably one of Yachty’s best projects to date.
Cam’ron & Ma$e Perform “Horse & Carriage” At Apollo Theater
Cam’ron and Ma$e took over the Apollo Theater on Saturday night. Cam’ron and Ma$e teamed up to perform their classic collaboration, “Horse & Carriage,” at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday. The two originally released the song nearly 25 years ago. “Imma keep...
